Area schools took part in track regionals from 4A to A on Saturday. Results of those follow.
The top three from regional events qualify for state with the rest of the field coming from the best remaining times from the four regionals. State for 4A and 2A is Friday and Saturday at Catoosa. Class A and 3A are at Western Heights in Oklahoma City.
4A at Okmulgee
Hilldale’s Evan Keefe won the shot put in convincing fashion, with a toss of 50 feet, 6 1/2 inches. That was one inch shy of a four-foot difference between the Hornet junior and Oologah junior Connor Jones (46-7). Keefe was third in the discus in 148-2. Connor Jones of Oologah was first at 153-6.
Fort Gibson’s Katie Smith won the 100-meter hurdles in 16.48. Sydney Terry missed will have to rely on an at-large qualifying spot after missing out on the top three. She was fourth at 17.50. Smith punched her second state ticket by finishing third in the 100, 13.01. Brooklyn Garner of Poteau won in 12.81. Addy Whiteley won the 400 in 1:01.02. Whiteley was third in the 800, 2:27.59. Gabriella Degeourge of Lincoln Christian won in 2:22.55.
Also for Fort Gibson, Josh Miller ran 15.71 to win the boys version. Zach Hardy was fourth at 16.37. Cooper Glasgow was third in the 3,200, 10:32.27. Andrew Smithwick of Lincoln Christian won in 9:29.44. The Tigers’ Brelynn Macomb, Cade Waggle, Hardy and Toby West were also third in the 400-meter relay at 44.67, with Holland Hall winning in 43.33. Wagoner was fourth at 45.11, but Dante Swanson, Shaun Atikins, Eedrick Johnson and Marquez Barnett were second in the 1,600 relay in 3:32.73. Lincoln Christian won in 3:28.42.
Torri Tottress of Wagoner won the shot put at 38-3. Joci Bryant was fourth in the 3,200, 12:58.68. Shea Jackson of Cascia Hall won in 12:19.36.
3A at Okmulgee
Checotah’s Rylie Campbell was third in the 800 at 2:01.33, trailing two Metro Christian runners led by J.P. Trook at 2:00.42. Trenton Dan was third in the 110 hurdles at 16.37, with J.J. Shelby of Metro Christian winning in 15.71.
Elijah Thomas took the long jump in 21-4 1/4. Omarion Warrior took third in the discus, 48-11, and Charlie Mason of Beggs was champion in 53-5. Thomas, Maddox Bridges, Sam Mullen and Campbell were third in the 1,600 relay in 3:36.47. Metro Christian won in 3:31.09.
Lindsie Ambrose of Checotah won the pole vault at 8-6. Katelynn West was fourth at 17.71 in the 100 hurdles. Lexi Winton of Sperry won in 16.97.
2A at Okemah
Warner boys were team champs. The Eagles won 3,200 relay in 8:40.44 with Gaige Maher, Koulter Drake, Cooper Lange and Zach Lee. Jeremiah Pearson, Hunter Girty, Lee and Maher won the 1,600 relay in 3:33.44. Austin Baker, Keeton Cornell, Preston Cannon and Girty were third in the 800 relay in 1:37.41. Colcord took the top spot in 1:35.84. Gore was fourth in 1:38.41.
In the boys 800, Maher and Lee were 1-2 at 2:05.30 and 2:05.97. Gore’s Ty Bliss was third in 2:06.38. Maher won the 400 in 51.54. Carson Parks was third in the discus. in 120-0. Jacob Leslie of Konawa won in 129-11. Xander Torix of Warner was fourth at 17.39 in the 100 hurdles.
For Gore, Bliss won the 3,200 in 10:14.85. Koulter Drake of Warner was second in 11:00.02. Cooper Lange of Warner just missed an automatic bid, taking fourth in 11:17. Bliss won the 1,600 in 4:43.88. Drake beat out teammate Cooper Lange for the third and final automatic qualifying spot, 4:56.41 to 5:09.24.
Liam Edwards of Gore was runner-up in the 300 hurdles at 42.69. Coda Ollar of Wister won in 41.66. While qualified for state in the 3,200 relay, finishing third in 9:10.72, Gore will have to wait on other times to see if their 46.77 in the 400 relay, taking fourth, gets them an at-large. Okemah won in 45.91. Qualifying in the 3,200 were Bliss, Aidan Dickerson, Christian O'Connor and Journey Shells.
Warner girls won the 800 relay in 1:53.93, the 1,600 relay in 4:19.74. and were second in the 3,200 relay in 10:47.55. Mattie Berry, Harlie Chesser, Karlee Hart and Jordan Jackson made up the 800,
Chesser, Allison Todd, Jackson and Hart ran both the 1,600 and 3,200. Velma-Alma won the 3,200 in 10:43.69.
Jackson won the 400 in 1:01.67. Mattie Berry was third in the high jump at 4-10. Jakobe Bartling of Velma-Alma won in 5-4.
Gore’s Hallie Kinion, who barely missed automatic qualification in the 1,600 at 6:12.44 and was third in the 3,200 in 13:23.24; Keelie Speir of Okemah won in 12:56.50.
Gore’s Ralea Brooksher was a near-miss on automatic qualifying taking fourth in 28.30 in the 200, three-tenths of a second out of third. Emily Robinson of Caddo won in 27.53. .
Oktaha’s Miley Holt won the 1,600 in 5:56.14, Ryliegh Bacon the 800 at 2:29.31, and Bekah Bunch the discus in 124-4, eight feet ahead of the closest competition.
Faith Blackwell was second in the 3,200 to Keelie Speir’s 12:56.50. Blackwell’s time was 13:10.51. Kinion of Gore was third in 13:23.24.
Porum’s Alexus Gines won the 300 hurdles in 50.98.
Class A, Okemah
Anistyn Garner of Webbers Falls won the 400 in 1:05.09.
Webbers Falls was third in the 3,200 girls relay in 11:48.57. Waurika won in 11:14.60. Those two found themselves in those same spots in the 1,600. Waurika at 4:36.01 and the Warriors at 4:39.50. For Webbers, Bridgette Baer, Teralynn Colston, Abby Pense and Cheyanne Herrier ran the 3,200 and Garner, Bear, Lindsey Pierce and Cessna Kimberlin took the 1,600.
Bridgette Baer will have to wait to see if her fourth-place long jump of 14-2 1/4 gets her an at-large spot. Erin Underwood of Stuart won in 16-6.
Midway boys were third in the 400 relay in 46.65 and third in the 800 relay in 1:38.16. Geral Washington, Rangler Williams, Cody Galliton and Cole Miller running for Midway. Ringling won the 400 in 46.65 and 800 in 1:35.16.
Galliton finished third in the 200 in 23.53. Parker Smith of Covington-Douglas won in 23.14.
At Stroud
1A
Porter’s Aareonnya Moore was second in the discus 102-5. Presley Brechelson of Wyandotte won in 112-8. Natalie Perry-Hunter was third in the 200 in 27.47. Hannah Reynolds of Pawhuska won in 26.97. Porter girls’ 800 relay will hope for an at-large after taking fourth in 1:55.90. Afton won in 1:51.91.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.