Six area baseball players played in the Oklahoma State Games for high school age kids this week at Oklahoma State’s O’Brate Stadium.
Fort Gibson pitcher Weston Rouse and infielder Grant Edwards, Oktaha catcher Tucker Christian and pitcher Jakob Blackwell and Hilldale pitcher Kielton Siedlik and shortstop Evan Smith also were on the Northeast squad.
All six were named to the All-Phoenix baseball team this spring, Rouse as the Most Valuable Player. He and Edwards as well as Christian and Blackwell were part of teams that reached the semifinal round in Class 4A and 2A, respectively.
They lost 7-4 to Tulsa, beat 7-0 Northwest and lost 9-0 to Southwest. Both Tulsa and Southwest ran the table in the tournament.
Hilldale coach Nathan Frisby was one of the Northeast squad’s coaches along with Stillwater’s Jimmy Harris and Cody Pair from Coweta.
