Prep baseball
FORT GIBSON 16, SKIATOOK 0 — Fort Gibson opened the season with a bang. Hunter Bridges allowed two hits and struck out six over five innings. Wyatt Pierce was 3-for-3, Brody Rainbolt 3-for-4 and Grant Edwards, Weston Rouse and Cody Walkingstick adding two hits apiece. Rainbolt’s four RBIs led in that category, Walkingstick and Rouse had three each.
HILLDALE 6, STIGLER 5 — The Hornets moved to 3-0 on the season thanks to Austin Fletcher’s walkoff single to center in the seventh. Kielton Siedlik and Caynen David walked to put two on for Fletcher with no outs.
Stigler had scored two in the top of the seventh to tie it.
Fletcher had two of Hilldale’s three hits off three Stigler pitchers. Rylan Nail went five innings for Hilldale, giving up four hits and two unearned runs. Brody Rodden worked the final two giving up three hits and three runs, two earned.
KIEFER 9, PORTER 0 — Porter pitchers walked nine on the day. Mason Plunk was touched for five unearned runs. Meanwhile both teams had just two hits and Plunk was his best help, going 2-for-2.
Porter is 2 -2 on the season.
College baseball
EASTERN 8-16, CONNORS 4-6 — The Cowboys (7-6) were swept in the three-game series which ended with a doubleheader sweep Saturday.
Brennan Berdon was roughed up for five runs on six hits in 2 2/3 innings Eastern led 8-0 before the Cowboys got four in the seventh. Peyton McDowall and Jonathan Pena singled in runs and two bases-loaded hit batsmen accounted for runs.
Pena was 2-for-4 and drove in five runs in the second game. Grant Randall had two hits, and Connors had 10 but were outhit 16-10. Aaron Hosak took the loss in relief, going 2 1/3 innings and giving up three runs on four hits.
NSU 16-3, PITT STATE 8-0 -- Oktaha grad Brayden Rodden caught all 18 innings and was 6-of-9 on the day with four RBIs. NSU (5-2, 4-2 MIAA) had 17 hits in the game one win and Nick Swanson struck out 10 and allowed five hits in seven innings of shutout ball in game two. Dakotah Jones worked the final 1 2/3 innings.
Prep track
MUSKOGEE AT BARTLESVILLE — For the Roughers, Michael Vann took second in the 400 in 55.60 seconds. The girls highlights included Alexis Nicholson, third in the 100 with Rakiya Lang fourth, 13.34 and 13.54, respectively. Kaitlynn McGee was sixth in 13.88. Nicholson was fifth in the 200 in 28.01 and Lang seventh, 28.41.
Deriayah Lee was third in the 300 hurdles in 53.0 and fifth in the 100 hurdles, 18.99. Destiny Craig was fourth in the long jump at 13 feet, 2 inches and Aubrielle Brown fifth in 12-6.
FORT GIBSON AT HOLLAND HALL — Caden Goss took first in the 3,200 in 9:20 and third in the 1,600 in 4:32. Sydney Terry was first in the 100 hurdles in 16.46. The Tigers were in a meet with Broken Arrow, Union, Jenks, Bishop McGuinness among others.
