Phoenix staff reports
WAGONER 34, TAHLEQUAH 13 — Kale Charboneau completed 11 of 19 passes for 123 yards and carried the ball 15 times for 96 yards and three touchdowns as the Class 4A No. Bulldogs won their 10th straight game dating back to least season. Wagoner (2-0) took the opening kickoff and marched 65 yards in 10 plays, capped off with a 4-yard run by Anthony Coleman. The fifth touchdown for the Bulldogs was a 9-yard dash by Mattson Swanson. Wagoner hosts Grove next Friday.
EUFAULA 63, TAHLEQUAH SEQUOYAH 7 — Ledger Folsom powered the Eufaula rushing attack as he gained 175 yards and two scores on seven carries. Aiding him was Peter Lee with 75 yards and two touchdowns, Gavin Watkins with 55 yards and a score, Zayvion Price with 42 yards and a touchdown, Dresden Chiles with 20 yards and a touchdown and Jacen Hunter with 45 yards. Kaden Price recorded an 80 yard pick-six for the Ironheads (1-1).
CHECOTAH 59, HASKELL 14 — Checotah (2-1) had many playmakers on the night. Kaden Mitchell had four rushes for 127 and two touchdowns and Jayden Casey added 60 yards on the ground. Jacob Jones threw for 224 yards and five touchdowns with University of Oklahoma commit Elijah Thomas hauling in five catches for 104 yards and a score. Thomas also added 110 yards on two punt returns, one going for a score. Dylan Ozinga accounted for Haskell’s two scores as he had a rushing touchdown and a passing touchdown to Pedro Diaz. The Haymakers dropped to 1-1.
PORUM 22, OAKS 16 — With seven seconds remaining in the first half, Porum (2-0) recovered a fumble at the Oaks’ 20 yard line and one play later took a 16-8 lead on a Cooper Franklin touchdown reception from Gage Scarbarough. With three minutes left in the game, Scarbarough scored on a quarterback sneak for the Panthers’ win.
WEBBERS FALLS 60, ARKOMA 14 — Maddox Shelby ran the ball 13 times for 345 yards and found the end zone six times in leading the Warriors (3-0). His longest rush was 70 yards. On defense, Shelby picked off two passes and returned one for a score. Aiden Turley added 62 yards rushing on five carries and scored once.
PORTER 43, HULBERT 6 — Porter improved to 1-1. No stats were provided.
CENTRAL SALLISAW 14, WARNER 0 — Warner fell to 1-1. No stats were provided.
GORE 43, MOUNDS 0 — Class A No. 10 Gore improved to 3-0. No stats were provided.
Next week’s schedule
FRIDAY
Muskogee (Bye)
Fort Gibson at Glenpool, 7 p.m.
Hilldale vs. Claremore, 7:30 p.m.
Wagoner vs. Grove, 7 p.m.
Gore (Bye)
Eufaula at Checotah, 7 p.m.
Haskell vs. Morris, 7 p.m.
Porum at Keota, 7 p.m.
Warner vs. Chouteau, 7 p.m.
Webbers Falls vs. Oaks, 7 p.m.
Porter at Wyandotte, 7 p.m.
Midway vs. Gans, 7 p.m.
