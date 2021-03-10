State resumes for one and for the other, it begins Thursday in Oklahoma City.
Fresh off a 39-29 upset of No. 1 Classen SAS, No. 5 Fort Gibson (20-3) readies for No. 4 Weatherford (23-4) in a 6:30 tipoff at Jim Norick Arena, otherwise known as the Big House.
It’s the first of two Class 4A semifinals. The other matches No. 3 Tuttle (23-3) and No. 2 Anadarko (23-2), at 8:30 p.m.
The winners get another day off, in this COVID-adjusted schedule due to limited venues for use, and a noon date Saturday for the title.
Getting the more traditional three games in three days draw, the 10th-ranked Ironheads (13-4) take on No. 4 Community Christian (21-3) at 6 p.m Thursday at Yukon High School. It’s the third of four 3A quarterfinal games there. No. 2 Hugo (22-1) and No. 13 Marlow (18-4) meet at 2 p.m., No. 1 Crossings Christian (23-2) takes on unranked Westville at 4 p.m. and capping the night, unranked Alva (18-10) meets No. 6 Beggs (17-2) at 8 p.m.
A Eufaula win puts them against the Alva-Beggs winner at 6:30 p.m. Friday. The 3A title game is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Big House.
All games are available for webstream at NFHSNetwork.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.