Another offer for Bulldog
Almost as fast as Oklahoma offered him, Wagoner sophomore defensive end Alex Shieldnight received another offer this week from Oklahoma State.
Shieldnight made the All-Phoenix team announced last week, just weeks after he and the Bulldogs won a Class 4A championship by upsetting favored Cushing.
For Keefe, AFA formality Feb. 1
Hilldale lineman Evan Keefe’s road to Air Force has been as demanding as the academy itself.
Keefe, also an All-Phoenix selection, officially signed on Dec. 21. Military academies sign first for the academy. He cleared medical last week and had to get the congressional endorsement, just a couple of many things that distinguish it from the normal football process. His ceremonial signing will be Wednesday, Feb. 1 at the school. That is also the regular collegiate signing day nationally. He’ll report for basic training in the summer.
