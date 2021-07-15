Baseball: Three Rivers wins
Oktaha’s Austin Mann homered in a 3-for-3 game, leading the Three Rivers Bandits to an 11-4 win over the Oklahoma Dirtbags on Thursday, part of the Arnold Lankford Classic in Elk City.
Mann’s blast, a two-run shot in the fourth, made it an 8-4 game and the area American Legion team led 6-0 at one point.
Devin Qualls (Lincoln Christian), Darren Manes (Stigler) and Hunter Dearman (Oktaha) all had two hits. Dearman got the mound win despite seven walks. He threw 3 1/3 hitless innings and struck out five, allowing all four runs.
Trey Krebbs (Wister) and Manes combined to finish, allowing no hits.
Three Rivers (22-8) plays Southern Elevation at 11 a.m. Friday at Elk City’s Ackley Park.
State amateur golf
Eric Gudgel, a 53-year-old Stillwater native playing in his first OGA event, took advantage of a three-putt bogey by Mike Gotcher of Broken Arrow on the 11th hole to stem a huge change in momentum on his way to a 3 and 2 victory in the finals of the Oklahoma Golf Association Senior State Amateur Championship at Meadowbrook Country Club in Tulsa.
Gudgel had five birdies, four in a row on 5-8 and an eagle at 12 which followed a bogey by Gotcher after birdies at 9 and 10 that had him within one of the lead.
In the WOGA State Amateur, ShaeBug Scarberry had only two birdies but limited her mistakes (recording only two bogeys) and was in control most of the way in downing 59-year-old Janet Miller of Catoosa 4 and 3 in the finals at The Territory in Duncan.
British Open glance
Through one round:
LEADING: Louis Oosthuizen at 6-under 64, his lowest score in a major.
CHASING: Jordan Spieth and Brian Harman at 65.
SINKING: Phil Mickelson had an 80, his worst start in 27 appearances at the British Open, leaving him tied for last place.
BAD OMEN: Oosthuizen is the 10th player to open the British Open at 64 or better. None of the previous nine went on to win.
SHOT(S) OF THE DAY: Brandt Snedeker nearly made a hole-in-one on the 16th hole, and on the 17th hole, he made eagle from the fairway.
KEY STATISTIC: There were 47 players who broke par, 33 from the early side of the draw.
NOTABLE: This is the fourth time in the last eight rounds of the majors that Oosthuizen has had at least a share of the lead.
QUOTABLE: “You get less swing-focused and more shot-focused over here because the second you take your brain off of what you’re hitting, you may not find your ball.” — Jordan Spieth.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.