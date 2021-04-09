Prep baseball
RIVERSIDE CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT — Gore (17-7) defeated Webbers Falls (10-5) 11-1. Porum (13-10) defeated Webbers Falls 17-1. Gans beat Okay 9-8. Christian Nolan was 3-for-4 and Austin Russell drove in three runs, going 1-for-3. Okay is 3-8.
EUFAULA 8, MCALESTER 7 — Eufaula (9-7) walked it off at the Morris Tournament after Stetson Smelser got hit by a pitch to drive in the winning run. Jacob Fitzer went 2-for-4 with four RBIs to lead the Ironheads.
OKTAHA 7, LATTA 0 — Playing in the Coal Mining Classic semifinals at Wilburton, the Tigers (15-9) scored in each of the first three innings, which was plenty for Tucker Christian on the mound, who scattered six hits, walked none and struck out six. He was also 2-for-4 at the plate. Kipton Christian drove in three runs in a 2-for-4 game. Oktaha plays Hartshorne in the finals at 4:30 p.m. Saturday.
HILLDALE 6, ROGERS (ARK.) HERITAGE 1 — Austin Fletcher held Rogers to four hits and struck out nine over seven innings to help Hilldale (15-6) snap a three-game losing streak with a win at the Coweta Wood Bat Tournament. Colby Thompson and Rylan Nail singled in runs as part of a four-run fourth inning. Hilldale plays Salina at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
OOLOGAH 21, WAGONER 6 — The Bulldogs (9-8) could not keep up with Oologah’s offense, after Oologah scored eight runs in the fourth. Bristo Love went 2-for-4 with a run driven in, and Brayden Skeen went 2-for-3 with a run driven in.
Slowpitch
CHECOTAH TOURNAMENT — Oktaha beat Beggs 18-4 to win the title. Jocelynn Williams hit a three-run home run and went 3-for-4 with four RBIs. Oktaha combined for 13 runs over two innings. Karley Fewel, Jordan Otterlifter, Brynn Surmont, Bekah Bunch and Ryleigh Bacon all had two hits as Oktaha had 15. The Lady Tigers (16-1) have won 12 consecutive games.
Oktaha began the day beating Poteau 12-0. Williams homered twice in a 3-for-3, three RBI game, Otterlifter and Jaylie Burress went yard once each. Burress had four RBIs.
Oktaha beat Checotah 16-1 to get to the championship round. Surmont’s grand slam was the big blow against Checotah. It was her only hit in a 1-for-3 day with five RBIs. Gracie Britten and Bryan also homered. Fewel was 3-for-3, Bryan was 2-for-2. Burress and Otterlifter also had two hits each.
For Checotah, Bia Fields had two of the Ladycats’ five hits against Oktaha. The Ladycats then lost to Beggs 21-8 under a 26-hit attack. Alexis Hamilton was 3-for-3 in defeat. Amanda Brown homered. Checotah is 13-10.
Earlier Checotah defeated Eufaula 9-8 in a semi-final game. Maci Britt hit a walk-off home run, her only hit, to seal the victory. Alexis Hamilton went 3-for-3 with five RBIs to lead Checotah. Kambry Williams, Mykah Osborne, Adison McLaughin, and McKinzie Crawley all went 2-for-3 with one run driven in a piece.
Eufaula (7-8) also lost to Beggs 20-9. Gabby Noriega went 2-for-3 with four RBIs to lead the Lady Ironheads.
CHELSEA FESTIVAL — Haskell got the hat-trick as it defeated Henryetta 13-12, Sperry 12-0, and Chelsea 13-5. The Lady Haymakers are 16-9 on the season.
STILWELL TOURNAMENT — Fort Gibson (7-9) went 3-1 on the day as they defeated Stilwell 22-12, Central Sallisaw 18-3, Okmulgee 13-0, and lost to Vian 13-3. Angel Lyons went 4-for-4 with a Grand Slam and seven RBIs. Baleigh James was 3-for-3 with a home run and five RBIs. Abbye Porterfield was 3-for-4 w a home run and four RBIs against Stilwell. Versus Okmulgee, Angel Lyons and Baleigh James both homered for the Lady Tigers. Jordan Hayes went 2-for-2 with four RBIs and Alyssa Storrs went 2-for-2 with two RBIs. Against Central Sallisaw, Baleigh James went 3-for-3 with a home run and six RBIs and Abbye Porterfield went 2-for-2 with four RBIs. Angel Lyons also homered and had three RBIs. The loss against Vian came after a nine-run third inning for Vian.
Soccer
GIRLS
ENID 2, MUSKOGEE 0 — Despite having the advantage on time of possession, Muskogee (3-6, 0-3 6A-4) could not cash in. Goalie Shara Kajavie had seven saves.
BOYS
ENID 5, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Roughers, minus several players due to illness, had just seven shots on goal and fell to Enid and to 0-3 in 6A-4, 3-6 overall.
College baseball
OU 10, KU 4 — The Sooners broke open a 3-3 tie with a single run in the fourth and pit the game away with five runs in the fifth. Brett Squires was 3-for-4 for the Sooners (15-14, 2-5 Big 12) with a home run and four RBIs while Tanner Tredaway was 2-for-5 with a home run and one RBI.
College softball
NSU DROPS ONE, TIES ONE — The RiverHawks tried to salvage one of the two games against Missouri Southern, but Mother Nature had other plans as lightning halted the second game of the doubleheader in the bottom of the sixth with the score tied at 3-3. NSU dropped the first game to the Lions 4-3.
The first game saw MSSU win in walk-off fashion. Chloe Bohuslavicky hit her seventh home run of the season for NSU (19-12-1, 7-6-1 MIAA) while Rhomie Bradshaw had an inside-the-park home run, her ninth long ball of 2021.
Game two saw NSU score single runs in each of the first three innings only to have the Lions tie the game in the bottom of the fifth. Bohuslavicky had scored one of the three runs with eighth home run of the season.
OSU 1, TEXAS TECH 0 — Chyenne Factor took the first pitch of the top of the seventh inning over the center field wall to give the Cowgirls (30-5, 6-1 Big 12) the only run of the game. Carrie Eberle (13-1) won her fourth straight start as she pitched a complete-game shutout, her fifth such game this season.
— Staff
