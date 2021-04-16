Prep boys soccer
WAGONER 3, METRO CHRISTIAN 1 — The Bulldogs (7-3, 4-1) remained in the 4A-4 hunt with the road win Friday at Metro (6-4, 1-2). Mario Young had two goals, one in a first half that ended deadlocked, and Easton Voyles had one.
Gabe Alsip had five saves in the first half in goal and Darrin McDaris seven saves in the second half.
STILLWATER 3, MUSKOGEE 2 — 6A-4 unbeaten Stillwater (10-2, 4-0) held a 2-0 lead midway into the second half when Muskogee’s Braxton Fields scored on a penalty kick and Henry Bribiesca, scored on a header off a corner kick. The Pioneers then went ahead on a kick from midfield with about two minutes to play.
“By far our best game of the year against a quality opponent,” said MHS coach Tim VanEtten, his team now 3-8 and 0-5.
Myles Few had 12 saves of 18 shots on goal.
Prep girls soccer
STILLWATER 5, MUSKOGEE 0 — The Lady Roughers fell to 3-8 and 0-5 in 6A-4 while Stillwater got its first win, going to 3-9 and 1-3 in the district. Muskogee has gone scoreless in three consecutive games.
LOCUST GROVE 3, PORTER 0 — In a battle of Pirates, Porter suffered their second district loss and all but ended their chances at a 3A-4 title in the process. Both Locust Grove and Porter still have games with second-place Regent Prep next week. First, Porter plays last-place Keys on Tuesday.
METRO CHRISTIAN 4, WAGONER 0 — The Lady Bulldogs (7-6, 2-2) were blanked by the co-leader in 4A-4, who moved to 13-0 and 4-0 and have a Monday battle with Webster before taking on Fort Gibson in the district decider on Thursday.
College baseball
TCU 9, OSU 8 — The Cowboys’ rally came up one run short on Friday in Fort Worth. The Horned Frogs took a 9-6 lead into the top of the eighth only to watch the Cowboys (21-8-1, 6-4 Big 12) trim the deficit to one with two runs in the frame. Max Hewitt was 4-for-5 with two runs scored and three RBIs for OSU.
NORTH ARKANSAS AT CONNORS, OU AT KSU, ccd.
College softball
OU 11, TEXAS 1 — The No. 1 Sooners jumped on Longhorns Shea O’Leary for five runs in the first inning and never looked back in run-ruling the Longhorns. Tiare Jennings and Jocelyn Alo led off the game for OU (31-0, 7-0 Big 12) with home runs, each hitting their ninth of the season.
BACONE AT OPSU, BAYLOR AT OSU — ccd.
— Staff report
