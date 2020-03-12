College baseball
NEO 10, CONNORS STATE 9 — The Cowboys (16-5) trailed 9-5 heading into the ninth inning and rallied to tie it thanks to a solo home run by David Mendham and a three-run home run by Declaudio Irvin. Peyton McDowall had a two-run home run in the second inning. Mike Coletta went deep in the third to tie the game at three. Connors State got two outs in the top of the fifth but then gave up six runs that they couldn’t recover from. Secundino Morales (1-1) came out of the bullpen to stop the bleeding and went 6 1/3 innings striking out 6
SCIENCE AND ARTS, BACONE — Postponed until Saturday.
NEWMAN 6, NSU 5 — The Riverhawks (9-12) erupted for five runs in the top of the fifth inning to tie the game but lost the lead in the seventh. Nic Swanson started the scoring in the fifth with a two run double. Blake Freeman hit a two-run home run in the next at bat to tie it up. Cohen Bell (2-7) was the losing pitcher.
OKLAHOMA, CAL POLY — Cancelled
College softball
NSU 10-1, NEBRASKA-KEARNEY 2-0 — Northeastern State (16-8) scored in each of the first four innings to take a run-rule victory in the first game. The RiverHawks scored four runs in the bottom of the second highlighted by a Megan Green triple that brought home two runs. Gail Young (10-2) got the win going five innings and striking out four. In the second game it was a Jess Schuler home run in the bottom of the sixth that accounted for the games only run. Brittany Beaudet pitched six shutout innings to earn the win in the circle.
MURRAY STATE, CONNORS STATE — Cancelled
Prep baseball
INOLA 5, HILLDALE 1 — The Hornets (0-3, 0-0) managed six hits in the game but were only able to push across one run in the loss. Caynen David doubled in the top of the fifth to drive in Colby Thompson to score the lone run for Hilldale. Kielton Siedlik was the losing pitcher tossing six innings and striking out ten but allowing five runs.
PRYOR 11, WAGONER 1 — The Bulldogs (1-4, 1-1) couldn’t get much going on offense collecting only two hits. Haeden Schoolcraft and Zane Cory each went 1-for-2. Bristo Love scored the only run for Wagoner in the top of the first. Eli Stevens was the losing pitcher.
STUART, EUFAULA — Cancelled
VIAN 11, MULDROW 1 — The Wolverines’ bats got going early pounding out eleven hits on the day. Dylan Haning led Vian (5-1, 2-0) with three hits and two RBIs and also scored a run. Adam Holt went 2-for-3 with three RBIs. Gabe Hamilton earned the win going four innings and striking out six.
HASKELL, PORTER — Cancelled
CHECOTAH AT BEGGS TOURNAMENT — No information available.
ARKOMA, PORUM — No information available.
SUMMIT CHRISTIAN, WARNER — Cancelled
CENTRAL SALLISAW 7, WEBBERS FALLS 1 — The Warriors (2-3) only managed two hits and committed six errors. Bobby Tripp took the loss giving up five runs in the first inning.
Prep slowpitch
JENKS 18, MUSKOGEE 3 — The Lady Roughers (3-2) struggled to get their offense going falling at Jenks. Shania Henry went 3-for-3 for Muskogee. Haidyn Henry was the losing pitcher.
WILBURTON AT PORUM — Cancelled
MOUNDS AT WARNER — Cancelled
HASKELL AT BEGGS TOURNAMENT — In game one the Lady Haymakers (3-1) took down Sapulpa 14-1 in just three innings. Haskell lost the second game to Cushing 14-6. The third game saw Haskell rebound to defeat Morris 10-2. Sydnie Roberts went 5-for-8 on the day with 8 RBIs and 6 runs scored. Reagan Wright also went 5-for-8 with 7 RBIs.
EUFAULA, CROWDER — Cancelled due to basketball.
GORE WINS PAIR AT OKMULGEE — The Lady Pirates (4-0) made short work of Okmulgee in the first game winning 18-1 in three innings. Gore had four girls go 3-for-3 with a home run led by Addison Sheffield who also had three RBIs. Sabra Palmer, Ralea Brooksher, and Harly Welch were the others. In the second game the Lady Pirates were still hot offensively knocking out Weleetka in three innings. Karli Springer went 2-for-2 in the game with a home run and three RBIs. Welch added another home run. Abbi Ray was 2-for-2 in the game and was also the winning pitcher in both games.
Prep girls soccer
MUSKOGEE, SAND SPRINGS — No game information available.
Prep boys soccer
MUSKOGEE, SAND SPRINGS — No game information available.
