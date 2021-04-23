College baseball
GEORGIA SOUTHERN AT OU, TEXAS AT OSU — postponed.
College softball
Nebraska-Kearney 1-5, NSU 0-4 — The RiverHawks were shut out for the third time this spring in the opener. In game two, NSU (21-16-1, 9-10-1 MIAA) had one person account for all its runs as Chloe Bohuslavicky drove in two runs on a single in the third and two runs with a double in the fifth inning.
Prep baseball
FORT GIBSON AT BERRYHILL — Game was halted after two innings with Fort Gibson up 1-0 on Brody Rainbolt’s double, scoring Cody Walkingstick,who tripled.
HILLDALE AT MULDROW — Game was halted in the top of the fourth with Hilldale up 8-0. Austin Fletcher and Aden Jenkins had two hits each. The Hornets were in a four-run fourth going into the weather stoppage.
BIXBY 9, EUFAULA 1 —Eufaula fell to 14-9. Luke Adcock’s double plated the Ironheads’ only run of the game in the fourth.
VERDIGRIS vs. OKTAHA — Game halted after three innings due to weather. Both teams were even at 1-1 with one hit apiece.
Prep soccer
STILWELL AT HILLDALE — Lightning forced postponement of the 4A-4 district game to Thursday. Hilldale goes to Wagoner on Monday.
OWASSO 10, MUSKOGEE 0 (G) — The Roughers fall in their final game of the campaign, ending at 3-10, 0-7 in 6A-4.
