CLASS 2A FIRST ROUND
IDABEL 42, WARNER 7 — Missing five starters, the Eagles saw their season come to an end in the first round of the playoffs. Braden Terrell lead Warner (8-3) with 87 yards on 11 carries, Easton Girty had 12 carries for 52 yards and a touchdown and Julian Hensley had 14 carries for 39 yards.
CLASS A FIRST ROUND
COLCORD 47, HASKELL 0 — The Haymakers ran into a wall on the road and will drive home with their season over. Colcord goes to 11-0 and Haskell 5-6.
CLASS B FIRST ROUND
KEOTA 42, WEBBERS FALLS 14 — The Warriors (6-5) ended their season with a third straight loss. Blaize Herriman’s 81-yard run on the first play of the game gave Webbers (6-5) an early lead and the Warriors were within 14-6 at the half, but Herriman was injured on the second-half kickoff. Zane Nolan ran 52 yards for a third-quarter score. Webbers lost its third straight after starting the year 5-0 — and were without a major weapon in two-way star Maddux Shelby since midsesaon. Keota moves on at 9-2 after their fourth straight win against Webbers but first since 2017.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.