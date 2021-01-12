Prep boys basketball
OKTAHA 64, HULBERT 63 — Adam Johnson hit a bucket as the clock expired in overtime for a game-winning score over the Class 2A No. 13 Riders (4-1). Johnson led 2A No. 17 Oktaha (6-3) with 20 points, followed by Ethan Frazier with 19 and Jakob Yandell with 13.
GORE 43, WEBBERS FALLS 38 — Jackson Duke led Gore’s winning effort with 12 points, followed by Brady Thomas with 10. Gore (2-5) led 19-15 at the half. Webbers Falls (3-4) came within four after the third period trailing 26-22. Jake Chamber led Webbers Falls with 10 points.
WAGONER 77, MIAMI 35 — Corbin Marsey led a quartet of double-figure scorers for the Bulldogs in Tuesday’s win. Marsey had 17 points on the strength of 5-of-7 shooting from 3-point range. Jacob Scroggins tallied 16 points for Wagoner (5-7) while Sawyer Jones had 15 points and Bristow Love finished with 10.
SPIRO 65, WARNER 50 — Warner (4-4) fell short, but not for lack of effort on Zac Lee’s part. Lee scored 10 of his team-leading 16 points in a fourth period that saw Warner outscore Spiro 18-12, only to fall short. Blane Scott was second in scoring with 10 points.
SALLISAW 60, CHECOTAH 51 — At the half, Checotah (2-5) held a 28-22 lead, however at the end of the third, Sallisaw had a 43-41 advantage. Adam Oxtoby led Checotah with 12 points followed by Montana Warrior with 11.
ARKOMA 57, OKAY 55 — Aaron Perkins led the scoring for Okay (2-4) with 19 points, followed by Ashton Walters with 13, and Austen Russell with 12. Okay outscored Arkoma 20-11 in the fourth, but it was not enough to make up the difference.
FORT GIBSON 48, CATOOSA 44 — Catoosa’s only lead came at the end of the first period with a score of 13-6, Fort Gibson (4-5) enjoyed a 20-16 halftime lead. Both Scott Rowan and Jaiden Graves led Fort Gibson with 11 points and Jaxon Blunt had 10.
Braggs at Buffalo Valley, ccd.; PORUM AT KEOTA, ccd.; Eufaula at Beggs, ppd.
Prep girls basketball
WARNER 56, SPIRO 41 —Jaylee Kindred led Warner with 24 points, 16 of those points coming in the second half. Other team leaders are Harlie Chesser with 13 and Alexis Fowler with 12. 2A No. 13 Warner (6-2) led from the start and had a 24-13 halftime lead.
WAGONER 30, MIAMI 28 — Miami missed a 15-foot jumper at the buzzer to tie giving the Lady Bulldogs the win. Gracie Burckhartzmeyer led Wagoner (2-5) with 12 points.
SALLISAW 44, CHECOTAH 29 — It was tough sledding as Checotah (2-4) struggled to score. Venessa Henson led Checotah with eight points. The Lady Wildcats kept it close however, ending the third period trailing 26-18, but Sallisaw outscored Checotah 18-11 in the fourth making a comeback tough.
ARKOMA 46, OKAY 21— No information given.
FORT GIBSON 56, CATOOSA 25 —Kynzi London scored eight of her team-leading 16 points for 4A No. 5 Fort Gibson in the fourth period to help close the door on another win. Lexi Foutch finished with 14 points. After trailing 7-4 after the first period. Fort Gibson (8-1) held Catoosa to no points in the second period and led 21-7 at the half.
OKTAHA 73, HULBERT 30 — Oktaha (3-5) jumped out to a big lead after the first period, ending it with a 24-5 advantage. Oktaha ended the half up 40-10. Ava Scott led Oktaha with 12 points.
WEBBERS FALLS 59, GORE 33 — Morgan Carter led the way for B No. 10 Webbers Falls (8-1), scoring 15 points. Samantha Shanks had 14 and Cessna Kimberlin had 11. Leading scorer for Gore (2-6) was Skye Brooksher with 11 points.
Braggs at Buffalo Valley, ccd.; PORUM AT KEOTA, ccd.; Eufaula at Beggs, ppd.
Prep wrestling
MUSKOGEE 49, BISHOP KELLEY 24 — The Roughers won nine of the 14 bouts, four by forfeit and three by fall, on the program on Tuesday. Brandon Batiste won his bout over Tyler McGinty by major decision (16-3) at 126 pounds while Kenan Adams defeated Abram Valdez 3-1 at 285. Asa Plumlee (145) , Nathaniel Lewis (170) and Troy Buckhanan (182) all won by fall.
College men’s basketball
OKLAHOMA 82, TCU 46 — The Sooners and were never threatened. De’Vion Harmon led OU (8-4, 4-3 Big 12) with 22 points while Umoja Gibson and Austin Reaves scored 11 points each and Alondes Williams finished with 10 points.
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.