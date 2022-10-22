Muskogee junior Candon West made it back-to-back state-qualifying runs at Saturday’s Class 6A regional cross country meet in Ponca City.
West ran the 5K course in 17 minutes, 42.15 seconds. Colby Moore led an Edmond North 1-2 finish with a 16:22.09. Zac Rutherford followed in 16:30.23, and the Huskies won the team title.
Results follow from the regional meets at Checotah. All state meets will be at Edmond Santa Fe on Oct. 29.
4A:
Wagoner’s James Coward placed 13th (18:57.04), Fort Gibson’s Cooper Glasgow 18th (19:26.43) and Wagoner’s Dominique Chumley 19th (19:33.42) all qualified for state at the Checotah regional. Lincoln Christian won the team title with a 1-2 individual finish by Andrew Smithwick (16:09.15) and Jaxson Brooks (17:37.40).
On the girls side Fort Gibson was fifth and Wagoner seventh, both qualfiying as teams for state. Wagoner’s Joci Bryant was ninth overall at 13:30.87 and led the seventh-place Bulldogs. Fort Gibson finished fifth with Savanna Bebo (13:42.03) and Addison Alred (13:49.02) 13th and 16th. Also for Wagoner, Maria Castillo Diez De Rio (13:56.51) was 18th.
3A:
Regent Prep won the boys team title with Jeremiah Tangren leading the way at 17:35.62. Oktaha’s Dillon Strader (20:59.01) and Eufaula’s Colter Roberts (21:12.90) qualified for state by finishing 35th and 40th, respectively.
On the girls side, Regent made it a team and individual title sweep as Lucy O’Dea finished in 12:54.37, but Oktaha’s girls earned the sixth of seven team spots. Miley Holt (13:11.70) was fourth and Ryleigh Bacon (13:40.64) eighth. Eufaula’s Victoria Leflore qualified 23rd in 14:23.87. Oktaha’s Faith Blackwell was 33rd in 14:44.89.
2A:
Warner qualified both the boys and girls teams after they turned in sixth-place finishes.
Meeker won the boys team championship and Riley Randall gave it the individual title in 17:06.73, edging the Eagles’ Koulter Drake (18:06.81), who was runner-up. Warner got another top 10 finish in Cooper Lange (19:13.29) and Nate Lewis (20:39.21) was 29th.
Colcord was girls champion. Commerce’s Lacy Brough won in 13:28.12. Jordan Jackson of Warner was fifth in 13:51.90. Kambree Ellis was 11th at 14:00.29. Gore’s Hallie Kinion will go to state after finishing 11th in 14:25.23.
