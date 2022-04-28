Regional track championships in Class 2A to 4A are Saturday at various locations beginning at 9:30 a.m. A week from Saturday, the 6A and 5A schools have their regionals.
Below is a look-see of area athletes who find themselves among the state’s best in their respective events.
Class 4A at Okmulgee
AREA SCHOOLS: Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Wagoner
BOYS: Fort Gibson’s Cade Waggle’s fifth-best time in the 100 at 11 seconds flat is .05 off the top time of James Allen of John Marshall.
While not collecting football offers as a lineman — Navy, Air Force, South Dakota State, UCO and Pitt State in the span of a month — Hilldale’s Evan Keefe has had time to launch atop the state in the discus at 54-5 and a good five feet more than the closest mark on the east side. He’s seventh in the discus.
Wagoner’s Marquez Barnett has the fifth-best time at 51.66 in the 400.
GIRLS: It’s been a back-and-forth battle between Fort Gibson freshman Katie Smith and senior Sydney Terry in area events in the 110 hurdles. Smith’s 15.82 edges Terry’s 16.85 but this is an event where second isn’t bad at all. Madi Surber set a state record a year ago in 14.11 when Terry was third and has the top time in both the 100 (14.65) and 300 hurdles (44.01). Smith has turned in a 48.77.
Wagoner’s Tori Tottress stands fourth state-wide at 37-3 in the shot put. The best is 38-6.
Class 3A at Okmulgee
AREA SCHOOLS: Eufaula, Checotah
BOYS: Montana Warrior has the best high jump at 6-4. Elijah Thomas is fifth in the long jump (20-7). Omarion Warrior at 47-4 is sixth in the shot put. Rylee Campbell at 2:03.41 is eighth and four seconds off the top 800 time.
GIRLS: Checotah’s Linzee Ambrose is seventh in the pole vault at 8-0. That might win her a regional but the five best marks are in three other regionals.
Class 2A at Okemah
AREA SCHOOLS: Warner, Oktaha, Porum, Gore (at Okemah); Porter, Haskell (at Stroud).
BOYS: The 800 at Okemah may well be a state preview of the two best. Warner’s Gaige Maher has the top time (2:04.74). Gore’s Ty Bliss is next (2:06.24). Bliss leads all times in the 1,600 (4:40.21). Maher is seventh (5:05.40) and teammate Drake Koulter is up in fifth (5:02.02). Bliss at 9:58.88 also has a significant advantage over the next best time in the 3,200 (10:39.47), an event he won gold in last year. Koulter checks in at 10:48.20.
Maher has the third-best time in the 400 at 51.47, with teammate Zac Lee sixth at 53.02. Rejoice Christian has the two fastest runners with a top time of 49.53.
Gore’s 400 relay is second but a full second-plus behind Rejoice Christian’s 42.83. The Pirates have a 44.14. Warner is second in the 1,600 relay (3:35.71) behind Hooker (3:35.60) and slightly ahead of Rejoice Christian. Hooker and Warner are 1-2 in the 3,200 relay (8:37.30 and 8:40.29).
GIRLS: Warner’s Jordan Jackson at 1:00.43 holds the top time in the 400 (1:00.43). At 2:31.94, Miley Holt of Oktaha is second, 3.4 seconds off the top in the 800. She’s fifth in the 1,600 (5:52.71).
Warner’s 3,200 relay is fourth (10:52.22).
Bekah Bunch of Oktaha has thrown 123-11 in the discus, putting her second. The top mark is 132-3. She won the event last year at 129-1.
Class A, also at Okemah, has Midway and Webbers Falls.
Class 6A and 5A are next week, following conference meets this weekend.
As for those top performers:
Girls: Watch the 300-meter hurdles battle between Hicks of nion and De’Riayah Lee of Muskogee. The two have split in their two meetings this year going into conference and at 46.2 are over a second ahead of the next closest time. Muskogee’s 400-meter relay is ranked third, 49.15.
Boys: Muskogee’s 400 meter relay has a 43.38, sixth best going into conference.
