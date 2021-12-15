There’s a developing pipeline between Checotah High School and the Mid-American Conference in football.
Dontierre Fisher’s signing with Ohio University gives the Wildcats their second player in the MAC in three recruiting seasons. Jacob Barrett, now Jacob Delso, signed with Eastern Michigan as a receiver in 2019.
Fisher had multiple D1 offers including Iowa State, Kansas, North Texas, Memphis and Nebraska, but after a visit Dec. 5 to Athens, Ohio, Fisher committed.
He signed Wednesday.
“The guy who recruited him (Tyler Tettleton, running backs coach) had Oklahoma ties (he played at Norman North),” said Checotah head coach Zac Ross. “I will credit them. They didn’t make offers unless it’s an official offer. You get into situations where kids get offers and can’t commit or it isn’t accepted. Maybe the team is going to offer five running backs and only take one. That stuff is not always communicated. Ohio was honest and truthful in the whole process, and told him he was the only running back they were going to offer and would not make another offer until Dontierre told them no.
“I think that meant a lot to him.”
Fisher could not be reached for comment. He ended his Checotah career with 5,523 yards and 67 touchdowns as a four-year starter.
The other area high school player with D1 offers will wait until February. But Khelil Deere said Wednesday he was committing to Arkansas State.
That surprised his head coach, Larry Newton, who anticipated him connecting with Tulsa.
“I just want to experience a different environment used to Oklahoma and get off somewhere else and experience that,” Deere said.
Deere will go as a slot receiver. He topped 1,100 yards in catches this year and seven interceptions as a defensive back. He has not made a visit yet to the Jonesboro, Ark., campus.
“They say they pass the ball a lot and how I could be that guy that they can rely on,” Deere said.
Deere had 1,110 yards in receptions for the Class 2A semifinalist Ironheads.
Also, Devin Hembry, a two-way standout at Hilldale who spent the last two seasons at Northeastern A&M as a defensive back, will continue his career at North Dakota, an Football Championship Subdivision School in Division I. Hembry had 31 tackles and 11 pass breakups, and two interceptions returned for touchdowns.
