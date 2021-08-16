The Green Country All-Stars’ final pool play game in the Little League Softball World Series was canceled due to rain. Green Country’s game was the only one not completed after a lengthy rain delay. They had already clinched the top pool spot and Zionsville, Ind., was winless and eliminated from bracket play.
Green Country begins bracket play with a quarterfinal at noon against Cave Creek, Ariz., The games which have streamed on ESPN Plus will now be moved to ESPN2.
Cave Creek was winless in pool play and one of two of the 10-team field that was not going to advance into bracket play, but Orangeburg, N.Y. at 1-3 fell victim to the COVID-19 protocol and is out of the tournament.
Green Country went 3-0 through pool play with wins over Salisbury, N.C., Las Vegas and Robbinsville, N.J. The top seed in the other pool is Chesterfield, Va. Robinson, Texas, also in the other pool, lost to Green Country in the Southwest Region final.
Sunday’s Games
Robinson, Texas 11, Cave Creek, Ariz., 1
Salisbury, N.C. 4, Las Vegas 1
Chesterfield, Va. 6, Orangeburg, N.Y.. 0
Green Country vs. Zionsville, Ind., ccd.
Monday’s Games
Las Vegas vs. Coliumbia, Mo., 9 a.m.
Cave Creek, Ariz., vs. Green Country, noon
Robinson, Texas vs. Salisbury, N.C., 3 p.m.
Robbinsville, N.J. vs. Chesterfield, Va., 6 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.