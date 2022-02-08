Klair Bradley and Meredith Stevenson will make their fourth state swim meet trips after their efforts in Tuesday’s Class 6A regional meet at Jenks.
Bradley, who will formally sign with Minnesota-Mankato on Wednesday, won the 500-yard freestyle in 5 minutes, 20.54 seconds, six seconds ahead of Stillwater’s Miriam Finch. She was second at 1:07.30 in the 100 breaststroke to Aidan Howze of Bartlesville in 1:06.91.
Meredith Stevenson was third in the 100 backstroke, finishing in 1:03.60.
Both along with Sabrina Meinershagen and Mabrey Duncan also qualified for state in the 200 free and 200 medley relays.
State is Feb. 18-19 in Edmond.
5A regional
Fort Gibson boys got a second-place finish at the Class 5A regional at Jenks and the Lady Tigers also punched their state ticket on Monday at Jenks.
The Tigers won the 200 medley relay in 1:47.39 with Dalton Ross, Brodey Massad, Colin Martin and Zach Hardy on it. They edged Bishop Kelley by .25 of a second. Kelley beat them in the 200 freestyle relay, with the Tigers second in 1:42.14. Zackary Bates, Massad, Jack Kolb and Ben Watts swam. And in the 400 free relay, Watts, Hardy, Martin and Ross were third in 3:34.14.
Among other top finishes, Ross was second in the 100 backstroke in 56.15. Martin took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:05.29. Hardy was third in the 50 freestyle in 24.30 and fourth in the 100 freestyle in 55.09.
Brodey Massad was fourth in the 500 free in 5:35.37.
Fort Gibson girls were fourth teamwise. They got a third in the 200 medley relay (Kaycie Farmer, Kassie Stach, Phoebe Colbert, Anna French), 2:17.15, fourth in the 200 free relay (Joanna Martinez, Apsen White, Addison Rouse, French), 2:00.21 and fourth in the 400 free relay (White, Farmer, French, Stach). Farmer took fourth in the 100 backstroke, 1:12.16.
State is Feb. 17-18 in Edmond.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.