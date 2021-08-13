Green Country All-Stars had the day off Friday before a key pool game on Saturday in the Little League World Series in Greenville, N.C.
In a 6 p.m. start time Saturday, they’ll take on Las Vegas in a battle of the only 2-09 teams in the Jessica Mendoza pool. The winner will in effect clinch the top seed out of the pool into Monday’s quarterfinals.
The loser is still assured of making the quarterfinals regardless of what happens on Sunday’s final pool day since Robbinsville, N.J., fell to 0-3 on Friday with a 5-2 loss to Salisbury, N.C.
Those two teams are victims of Oklahoma’s first-ever entry, which is based in Muskogee County although several of the girls are from surrounding areas outside the county, including Wagoner. Johnny Hutchens is the manager and former Sequoyah standout Hayleigh Galvan is the head coach.
Green Country beat New Jersey 3-1 on Wednesday and North Carolina by 10-0 on Thursday.
Team members are Cambri Casey, Lilly Beverage, Aleigh Tucker, Kandace Burnett, Aubree Davis, Taylan Starr, Riley Dotson, Zoie Grifffin, Shianne Dill, Mileigh Needham, Alexis Kierstead, Juliana Hutchens and Ailanee Hicks.
Green Country closes out pool play Sunday at 3 p.m. against Zionsville, Ind., which is 0-2 going into Saturday.
All games are live on ESPN’s streaming option, ESPN Plus.
