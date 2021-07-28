Coming off a 15-0 win over West Mesa, N.M., to begin play on Monday, Muskogee-based Green Country All-Stars held off Robinson Little League (West Texas) 7-5 on Wednesday in the Little League Softball Regional in Waco and will play in the championship game at 10 a.m. Thursday
A four-run fourth, sparked by a three-run triple by Taylan Starr, gave Green Country a 7-1 advantage. West Texas scored two in the fifth and sixth to threaten. Starr was 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Alexis Kierstead was 2-for-3 and Juliana Hutchens was 1-for-3, driving in two runs.
Hutchens launched a two-run home run in the blowout win on Monday, halted after 2 1/2 innings. She and Mileigh Needham drove in three runs each in that contest.
Green Country will play the winner of West Texas and Eastbank Little League out of Kenner, La., which face each other later on Wednesday.
With this year's Little League World Series events being held for U.S. teams only due to the pandemic, the top two teams from each region will advance. It will be played in Greenville, N.C. Aug. 11-18.
Other team members are Lilly Beverage, Aubree Davis, Zoie Griffin, Cambri Casey, Kandace Burnett, Riley Dotson, Shianne Dill, Ailanee Hicks and Aleigh Tucker. Hayleigh Galvan is the head coach.
