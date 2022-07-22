Two area state champion wrestlers from the spring took part in the USMC/USA Wrestling Junior and 16-under National Championships in Fargo, N.D., this week.
Among juniors, Blade Walden pf Fort Gibson finished fourth at 113 pounds in the Greco-Roman competition. He beat entries from Nebraska, California, Florida, Virginia, Connecticut and lost to Maryland’s and Utah’s. Walden won state at 113 pounds in 4A last season with a record of 46-1.
Also, Colt Collett of Checotah made it to the round of 16 in both freestyle and Greco-Roman at 113 pounds at 16-under. In March, he ran off a 25-2 campaign and captured the 3A title at 113 pounds.
