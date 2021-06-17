The Three Rivers Bandits finally got something close to a home game as part of the Connors Showcase II on Thursday.
Made up of a cluster of players from Oktaha, Checotah, and surrounding areas, the area’s American Legion baseball club used a pair of three-run innings to answer a 1-0 deficit and went on to defeat Fort Smith Sportsman, 6-1.
One of those Oktaha bats in Harley Shaffer hit a three-run home run to right with two outs in the third to grab a 3-1 lead. In the fourth, Devin Qualls (Lincoln Christian) had a two-run double, scoring Shaffer and Austin Mann (Oktaha). Brody Bouher (Tahlequah) then doubled in Qualls for a 6-1 advantage.
Shaffer had two hits in three trips as the Bandits managed just five hits.
Jakob Blackwell (Oktaha) threw six innings, allowing four hits and struck out six. Joe Glass (Vian) threw a hitless seventh.
It was also the first midweek game of the year for the Bandits, who have spent much of the season in Fort Smith and Enid. They’re now 9-5 going into Friday’s game against Texarkana Razorbacks, set for 6 p.m.
They’ll play a pair on Sunday at Stigler High School against Elevation Sports at 9 a.m. and the Dallas Tigers at 6 p.m.
Showcase Games are being played at Connors State, Warner and Stigler through Saturday.
