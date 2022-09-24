EUFAULA 48, SPIRO 13 — Luke Adcock completed 15 passes for 191 yards and four touchdowns and ran for two more touchdowns. Kaden Rice caught seven passes for 98 yards and two TDs for Eufaula (3-1, 1-0 2A-6)
WAGONER 66, SKIATOOK 0 — Kale Charboneau threw for 225 yards and two touchdowns to lead the Bulldogs, one to Brayden Skeen for 57 yards and the other to Gabe Rodriguez for 56 yards. Braylan Roberson had six rushes for 97 yards and three scores for Wagoner (2-2, 1-0 4A-3).
MULDROW 28, CHECOTAH 13 — Kreed Hall had 139 yards rushing and a touchdown to pace the Wildcats (2-3, 0-1 3A-3). Noland Barnett had a 12-yard run for a score and Jaydin Bray had three catches for 78 yards..
CENTRAL SALLISAW 22, HASKELL 19 — Brannon Westmoreland scored on a 6-yard run and threw an 80-yard TD pass to Lucas King to lead the Haymakers. Isaiah Timmreck also had a 6-yard scamper for Haskell (1-3, 0-1 A-8)
PANAMA 45, PORTER 21 — Bradyn Isreal collected 85 yards rushing and scored twice while also tossing a touchdown pass in the Pirates’ loss. Luke Brewer had 12 tackles and forced a fumble for Porter (2-2, 1-0 A-8)
PORUM 52, GANS 6 — Seth Brown had 16 carries for 302 yards and five touchdowns and two 2-point conversions. Gage Scarberry had 21 carries for 107 yards and two scores and two 2-point conversions for the Panthers (2-2).
— Staff
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.