It’s uncanny, actually.
Local spring sports roundups will show one, maybe two, on occasion, over a five-to-seven inning game. When you get down to baseball’s self-imposed mercy rule of two to three innings, the numbers stack up.
But we’re talking legitimate high school no-hitters here, and what Fort Gibson has done so far this season is, well, uncanny.
Three opponents, three no-hitters, one of them a perfect game. In the other two, there were a grand total of two bases on balls.
That’s a 3-0 start in 17 innings and no one has gotten a hit off Tiger pitching.
Credit Hunter Bridges, Weston Rouse and Grant Edwards — while they give a shout to a supporting cast.
“We wouldn’t be talking about this without our defense,” Rouse said. “We can’t go strike everyone out, no one can. You have to have help.”
Bridges, a junior, struck out six and walked one in a five-inning run-rule 16-0 win over Skiatook. The Tigers had an error. Rouse, a sophomore and the only lefty, had the perfecto, striking out eight over five, in a 18-0 win over Catoosa. Then, in a 7-0 seven-inning shutout at Catoosa, Edwards, a junior, struck out eight, walked one, with one error in the field.
The scores are quite lopsided, the gap between the teams right now significant. But bad teams usually find someone to find a hole to drop a ball.
“I’ve never been a part of anything like it. You’re talking about not giving up any flares or anything else,” Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards said. “It’s kind of unique.”
How unique?
Here’s some context. The National High School Federation book lists Biloxi (Miss.) Notre Dame with a record nine in a season in 1961. Marlow in 1979 had eight, one of two with that number.
Lynn Harmeyer, retired as Marlow’s coach since 1995, was tracked down via Facebook and was asked about how many of his Outlaw pitching staff’s were consecutive. He had a record book at home, but was out of town, and wasn’t sure without checking it.
It’s still early, and therefore, the focus isn’t on any records. But don’t kid yourself. The Tigers are aware of the novelty of it.
“Honestly, I think it pushes us to be better,” Grant Edwards said. “We like competition even amongst ourselves. We see someone perform well and the next guy wants to do it better than him.”
Edwards the coach gives some of the credit to his second-year assistant and pitching coach, Curt Dixon, who played for Edwards at McAlester and went on to coach college ball at Eastern and then Southeast Missouri State.
“He does a good job breaking down a game plan for them,” the head coach said.
Dixon discussed it.
“They all look a little different with what their craft is, but what matters no matter who we’re talking about is having a plan of attacking the strike zone with multiple pitches and being fearless on the mound,” Dixon said. “Just go hard and control the zone.”
At this point in the season, pitching is generally ahead of hitting. Compound that with 90 percent or so of the 2019 seasons being erased by the shutdown caused by the pandemic, and unless you got a summer league to work in like Rouse and Edwards, you’re going on very few live pitches.
“Pitching at this point is ahead of the hitting,” Dixon said. “You cannot rep game speed. But at the same time, you’re telling your pitchers don’t try to be too fine with everything too early, like mid-season form. What you want them to do is pitch to the plate, pitch to the whole 17 inches of it and be ultra-aggressive.”
The impact of not pitching at all in the pandemic versus pitching last summer also plays into the equation in different ways.
“Not playing in the spring opened doors with some of the summer stuff and made opportunities that you wouldn’t have had otherwise,” said Rouse, a lefty whose fastball leans toward the mid-80s, slightly above his counterparts. “But it kind of sucked the way it happened because I thought we were going to be really good last year here.”
“For our younger and less experienced guys, you wanted the spring,” added the younger Edwards, who also just arrived from a third-place state showing in wrestling while also playing basketball up to last week. “If you played it helps to add to your pitches and get a better feel for it.
“Even (during basketball and wrestling), I threw on the side. It’s about the little things to keep your arm in shape.”
Bridges is the lone one-sport athlete of the bunch (Rouse played football). But he didn’t play summer ball. He hit the weights, and spent plenty of time throwing in the off-season workouts.
“Pitching inside like that, you don’t have a mound, you’re in a building, you’re confined and you don’t have the teammate camaraderie,” he said. “But I felt like I progressed.”
No plan is in place for burgers or any favors provided by the guy who allows the first hit of the season.
“We don’t talk about it, but I’m enjoying it,” Dixon said. “I’m giving out game balls and I want those guys to put those on mantels because pitchers can pitch for a long time, but to have a no-hitter or perfect game, that’s not something everyone gets.
“But I don’t want them thinking about that every game. Just go work the plan.”
Weather permitting against Dewey on Thursday, the streak is back on the line. Bridges will get the start, but the depth of the Fort Gibson staff will be shown with Cole Mahaney, a sophomore, getting his first action, followed by junior Brody Rainbolt, who Dixon wants to use in relief duty.
Bridges knows the plan, but his intentions are clear.
“I don’t plan on allowing a hit. I plan on passing it to Cole intact,” he said.
Mother Nature, and continued good fortune permitting.
