Ryan Keenom, who has helped Wagoner to two state titles since coming to the school in 2019, was named the winner of the Broyles Award by the Oklahoma Football Coaches Association, given to the top assistant coach in the state.
Keenom, a graduate and former football player at Northeastern State, has been defensive coordinator since moving from the same position at Hilldale, where he started in 2013.
Wagoner won a state championship in 2020 and again in 2022. His units were statistically high statewide in points allowed and yards allowed. The Bulldogs reversed a 42-0 outcome to Cushing at midseason with a 24-21 win in the state title game.
