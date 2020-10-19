Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.

Class 6A Division I

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Owasso (8)

(7-0)

40

1

2. Jenks

(4-1)

31

2

3. Broken Arrow

(4-2)

23

3

4. Edmond Santa Fe

(4-2)

16

4

5. Union

(2-4)

7

5

Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Yukon 1.

Class 6A Division II

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Bixby (8)

(6-0)

40

1

2. Stillwater

(5-0)

32

2

3. Midwest City

(5-1)

23

3

4. Choctaw

(4-3)

11

4

5. Putnam North

(6-0)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Del City 2. B.T. Washington 2.

Class 5A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Carl Albert (5)

(5-1)

75

1

2. Bishop Kelley (2)

(6-0)

74

2

3. Collinsville (1)

(7-0)

66

3

4. McGuinness

(4-2)

53

4

5. Coweta

(6-1)

47

5

6. Guthrie

(5-0)

37

8

7. McAlester

(5-2)

30

6

8. Sa pulpa

(5-2)

27

9

9. Piedmont

(3-2)

11

7

10. Ardmore

(3-1)

9

10

Others receiving votes: Pryor 8. El Reno 2. Shawnee 1.

Class 4A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Wagoner (8)

(7-0)

80

1

2. Weatherford

(5-0)

70

2

3. Tuttle

(6-0)

62

3

4. Poteau

(5-2)

57

4

5. Blanchard

(5-2)

44

5

6. Clinton

(4-1)

37

6

7. Skiatook

(4-1)

36

7

8. Hilldale

(6-1)

25

9

9. Cache

(4-3)

11

10

10. Ada

(4-2)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 4. Cushing 3. Sallisaw 2.

Class 3A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Lincoln Christian (7)

(6-0)

79

1

2. Holland Hall (1)

(6-0)

71

2

3. Heritage Hall

(5-1)

61

3

4. Stigler

(7-0)

57

4

5. Verdigris

(6-0)

48

5

6. Kingston

(7-0)

43

6

7. Kingfisher

(5-2)

27

8

(tie) Anadarko

(5-1)

27

7

9. Lone Grove

(5-2)

13

10

10. Sulphur

(4-3)

8

9

Others receiving votes: Berryhill 3. Seminole 2.Vinita 1.

Class 2 A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Jones (4)

(6-1)74

1

2. Washington (3)

(7-0)70

2

3. Vian (1)

(6-1)64

3

4. Marlow

(6-0)54

4

5. Cascia Hall

(6-1)45

5

6. Adair

(6-1)34

6

7. Frederick

(6-0)30

7

8. Millwood

(4-1)20

9

(tie) Metro Christian

(5-2)20

10

10. Beggs

(3-2)18

8

Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian Academy 3. Eufaula 3. Chandler 2. Idabel 2. Community Christian 1.

Class 1A

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Cashion (6)

(7-0)78

1

2. Pawhuska (2)

(7-0)73

2

3. Ringling

(5-0)63

3

4. Pawnee

(5-1)54

4

5. Thomas Custer

(5-1)43

5

6. Gore

(5-0)39

6

7. Tonkawa

(5-1)25

7

8. Wewoka

(6-0)24

9

9. Texhoma

(5-1)19

8

10. Woodland

(6-1)11

10

Others receiving votes: Elmore City 5. Minco 2. Wellston 2. Boone-Apache 2.

Class B

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Shattuck (8)

(6-0)

40

1

2. Dewar

(7-0)

28

2

3. Davenport

(6-0)

25

3

4. Cherokee

(5-1)

13

4

5. Covington-Douglas

(6-1)

5

NR

Others receiving votes: Depew 3. Laverne 3. Velma-Alma 2. Summit Christian 1.

Class C

School

Total

Points

Prv

1. Timberlake (8)

(7-0)

40

1

2. Mountain View-Gotebo

(6-0)

29

2

3. Buffalo

(6-1)

16

4

4. Sasakwa

(6-1)

15

3

5. Waynoka

(7-0)

10

5

Others receiving votes: Midway 8. Tyrone 2.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you