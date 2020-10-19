Here is The Associated Press' Oklahoma high school football poll with first place votes in parentheses, records, points and ranking in last week's poll, records through October 19. Points for classes A through 5A based on 10-9-8-7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scoring. Points for 6A (Division I & II), classes B and C based on 5-4-3-2-1 scoring.
Class 6A Division I
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Owasso (8)
(7-0)
40
1
2. Jenks
(4-1)
31
2
3. Broken Arrow
(4-2)
23
3
4. Edmond Santa Fe
(4-2)
16
4
5. Union
(2-4)
7
5
Others receiving votes: Norman North 2. Yukon 1.
Class 6A Division II
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Bixby (8)
(6-0)
40
1
2. Stillwater
(5-0)
32
2
3. Midwest City
(5-1)
23
3
4. Choctaw
(4-3)
11
4
5. Putnam North
(6-0)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Del City 2. B.T. Washington 2.
Class 5A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Carl Albert (5)
(5-1)
75
1
2. Bishop Kelley (2)
(6-0)
74
2
3. Collinsville (1)
(7-0)
66
3
4. McGuinness
(4-2)
53
4
5. Coweta
(6-1)
47
5
6. Guthrie
(5-0)
37
8
7. McAlester
(5-2)
30
6
8. Sa pulpa
(5-2)
27
9
9. Piedmont
(3-2)
11
7
10. Ardmore
(3-1)
9
10
Others receiving votes: Pryor 8. El Reno 2. Shawnee 1.
Class 4A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Wagoner (8)
(7-0)
80
1
2. Weatherford
(5-0)
70
2
3. Tuttle
(6-0)
62
3
4. Poteau
(5-2)
57
4
5. Blanchard
(5-2)
44
5
6. Clinton
(4-1)
37
6
7. Skiatook
(4-1)
36
7
8. Hilldale
(6-1)
25
9
9. Cache
(4-3)
11
10
10. Ada
(4-2)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Fort Gibson 4. Newcastle 4. Cushing 3. Sallisaw 2.
Class 3A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Lincoln Christian (7)
(6-0)
79
1
2. Holland Hall (1)
(6-0)
71
2
3. Heritage Hall
(5-1)
61
3
4. Stigler
(7-0)
57
4
5. Verdigris
(6-0)
48
5
6. Kingston
(7-0)
43
6
7. Kingfisher
(5-2)
27
8
(tie) Anadarko
(5-1)
27
7
9. Lone Grove
(5-2)
13
10
10. Sulphur
(4-3)
8
9
Others receiving votes: Berryhill 3. Seminole 2.Vinita 1.
Class 2 A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Jones (4)
(6-1)74
1
2. Washington (3)
(7-0)70
2
3. Vian (1)
(6-1)64
3
4. Marlow
(6-0)54
4
5. Cascia Hall
(6-1)45
5
6. Adair
(6-1)34
6
7. Frederick
(6-0)30
7
8. Millwood
(4-1)20
9
(tie) Metro Christian
(5-2)20
10
10. Beggs
(3-2)18
8
Others receiving votes: Oklahoma Christian Academy 3. Eufaula 3. Chandler 2. Idabel 2. Community Christian 1.
Class 1A
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Cashion (6)
(7-0)78
1
2. Pawhuska (2)
(7-0)73
2
3. Ringling
(5-0)63
3
4. Pawnee
(5-1)54
4
5. Thomas Custer
(5-1)43
5
6. Gore
(5-0)39
6
7. Tonkawa
(5-1)25
7
8. Wewoka
(6-0)24
9
9. Texhoma
(5-1)19
8
10. Woodland
(6-1)11
10
Others receiving votes: Elmore City 5. Minco 2. Wellston 2. Boone-Apache 2.
Class B
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Shattuck (8)
(6-0)
40
1
2. Dewar
(7-0)
28
2
3. Davenport
(6-0)
25
3
4. Cherokee
(5-1)
13
4
5. Covington-Douglas
(6-1)
5
NR
Others receiving votes: Depew 3. Laverne 3. Velma-Alma 2. Summit Christian 1.
Class C
School
Total
Points
Prv
1. Timberlake (8)
(7-0)
40
1
2. Mountain View-Gotebo
(6-0)
29
2
3. Buffalo
(6-1)
16
4
4. Sasakwa
(6-1)
15
3
5. Waynoka
(7-0)
10
5
Others receiving votes: Midway 8. Tyrone 2.
