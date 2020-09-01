It couldn’t have been more rock bottom.
Bacone men’s soccer reached the record books last year, but not in a good way. In its opener against Lyon (Ark.), the 27-0 loss — that’s no misprint — set single-game NAIA records for most goals and assists (22).
No one is left from that team except the coach, a Bacone grad in Roosevelt Peters, who arrived late last summer to assume control of a program with one legitimate college soccer player. A mix of kids from campus, including the baseball team, tried to make a season of it.
A year later, he’s got a whole new roster and a 180-degree turn in hope at a school where just two summers ago, everything was shut down for a portion of the summer as it attempted an organizational restructure.
“I had one soccer player on the team last year and four on the women’s side,” Peters said.
The men would be outscored 106-0 in six games, then opted out of competition the rest of the way.
The women were 0-6 and withdrew from competition as well in their final three games.
“It was hell, 27 goals,” Peters said. “We’d just moved here and the only way I agreed to step into the situation was that the conference needed us in competition to be assured of two national bids, and after all the negative that had happened, I didn’t want us to move to a new conference and cause more negativity by losing bids. After the sixth game, two other teams dropped out of the conference and the commissioner told us he appreciated us sticking in, but at that point we were free to drop without impacting anyone.”
Off Peters went recruiting, and that he did, far and wide. It was personal to him, a 2018 grad who was an excellent striker, an NAIA Academic All-American and a one-time member of the Nigerian national youth team. His father, James Peters, co-coached with Matt Howe in winning the Red River Athletic Conference Women’s Tournament at Bacone in 2001 and has served as a coach in the Nigerian Soccer Federation.
Roosevelt Peters’ 2020 haul includes 26 men from seven different nations. With the women, it’s three countries.
And there’s no worries about soccer skill or knowledge.
“Both are so much higher,” he said.
And they’re ready to compete in the NAIA as part of the Association of Independent Institutions. Unlike multiple NCAA division programs hurt by COVID-19, they’re going to compete on schedule, the women opening Sept. 5 against MId-America Christian and the men Sept. 7 against Evangel University.
Darrion Wilson met up with Peters on a semi-pro summer team and formed a bond. The Tulsa Memorial grad had a year of eligibility left after playing at Rogers State.
“We developed that bond and I thought why not try something new?” Wilson said.
Hilldale grad Kaleb Di Noia, a freshman and 2020 signee, saw it as an opportunity to be part of a new legacy.
“The 27-0 and all that is in the past,” he said. “It’s a different school, different team now,” he said. “I’m starting college, it’s a new start for me as well so I was like ‘why not?’
“It’s a new team. They’ll see what’s coming.”
Toosh Rankin has endured within the women’s program since getting there the spring of 2016 — getting there only to find out the coach that recruited her was gone and there were only four soccer players on campus.
Last year, after the temporary closure and no season in 2018, they made do with a collection including basketball and softball girls in 2019, and were winless in six games.
The Exercise Science major from Coweta managed to stay put throughout that.
“A lot of that had to do with soccer being my passion and I had high hopes soccer would come back around,” she said. “This may not be a No. 1-type school to some, but the people you’re around make it a good environment and it made me want to stay and see what happened. Coach Peters has brought in some really good talent and this is going to be a much different season for us.”
It’s hoped that son will be joined by father as an assistant coach once flight restrictions lift to the point he can return to the States.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.