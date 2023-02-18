OKTAHA — Oktaha boys coach Dirk Walden drives home the point with his team that good teams have good third quarters.
“Sometimes we do, sometimes we don’t,” he said in what became a 60-47 victory over Sallisaw Central in the Class 2A district-round battle of Tigers on Saturday night. “Tonight we did and that made a difference.”
After Central made a late charge before halftime, just missing a chance for a one-possession game at the buzzer, Walden’s troops grabbed control with an 11-5 run to go up 40-30, and Preston Holmes began firing from that point, scoring eight third-quarter points as the Tigers put up 20 in the quarter and led 49-38 going to the fourth.
It was atonement for Oktaha’s 47-44 home loss against Central on Feb. 10, its third straight setback. The Tigers were playing with two starters out, one that isn’t on the team anymore and also Maddox Edwards.
Edwards was back, and the Tigers looked more like the team that beat Central 48-37 on Jan. 16.
Oktaha led 18-9 after one as Hunter Dearman had seven points and Holmes a pair of 3s.
“We came in thinking we needed a lot of energy,” Holmes said. “We came ready to play. They punched us in the mouth last time and we didn’t want it to happen again.”
Dearman and Grant Edwards had 13 points each. Edwards had a pair of 3s in that early third-quarter run after Central had whittled a 13-point second quarter gap to a 29-25 game on Connor Walters’ layup with 57 seconds left. Joseph Lee’s miss at the buzzer kept it at two possessions.
Oktaha moved to 17-7 and will play in the Haskell regional on Thursday against Hulbert.
Girls: Oktaha 77, Central 38
Ava Scott poured in 22 first-half points as Oktaha went up 35-19 and finished with 29 in three quarters with her team up 57-30, almost outscoring Central at that point.
Who knows had she played the fourth.
Her season-high was 34 coming in.
“Obviously she has nights where she can score a lot of points,” Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said of her point guard. “Fortunately we have enough scorers this year where she can have an average night and someone else can pick her up. But if you asked her, she probably doesn’t have a clue what she ended up with tonight and that makes her special.”
Scott’s guess? 15.
“We don’t care about how many,” she said.
Bekah Bunch and Ryleigh Bacon each had 11 for Oktaha (20-4), winners of seven straight. Coming up a game short of state in the area consolation round last year, they’ll face Hulbert at 6 p.m. Thursday at Haskell in a regional semifinal.
