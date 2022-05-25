There’s not much room to improve on an 0.91 earned-run average, but Weston Rouse managed to do so, repeating as the Most Valuable Player selection on the All-Phoenix prep baseball team.
The Fort Gibson southpaw registered an 0.46 ERA in 2022 with 98 strikeouts in 49 1/3 innings with just 16 walks. He was 7-0 on a deep staff and had two no-decisions on pitch-count limits against Broken Bow in a seven-inning, one-hit effort, and then against Tuttle in the state quarterfinals, where he worked six innings, scattering seven hits and striking out six. Fort Gibson would lose that contest in the next inning.
“I got stronger,” he said, crediting his own self-designed workout plan taken from Tigers coach Gary Edwards’ off-season plan and some tips he got in two stays at the Texas Baseball Ranch, a type of boot camp for prime pitching recruits. “Then, my overall confidence grew, just going out in trusting myself to do what needs to be done.”
Part of that confidence came with the bat. Although his average dropped a few points from .371 to .350, he had double the two-base hits (12), and his first home run in two seasons.
But Rouse’s long-term future in baseball is wrapped around his development on the mound. He committed last summer to Oklahoma State, and it’s there where his mindset and maturity continued to grow.
“It was pretty evident to me he was a more confident player on everything but especially with the development on his curve ball,” said Fort Gibson coach Gary Edwards. “Him being able to command both sides of the plate is a key to success. A lot of guys throw hard. He commands the ball.
“Between this year and last he’s gotten bigger and more physical. But a lot of it is just maturity from a sophomore to a junior.”
One of his gems was a one-hitter through 87 pitches covering six innings against 2A finalist Oktaha. He struck out 11 and lost a no-hit bid in the seventh. In early April, he struck out six of the seven batters he faced in two innings of relief against Verdigris, another state tournament team and the one that ousted Fort Gibson in last year’s semifinal. He took a perfect game into the sixth where a strikeout on a wild pitch allowed a baserunner, then a single took away the no-hitter. He struck out 17 in that 9-0 District 4A-8 clinching win over Poteau.
Oktaha’s Kevin Rodden got Coach of the Year. Aside from coming up short against Rouse, there wasn’t much else the Tigers in going 30-8 didn’t accomplish other than figuring out how to beat five-time 2A champ Silo. The Rebels beat Oktaha in the spring title game and also in the fall champoinship on a walkoff home run by the pitcher who shut them down in the finale — Kyler Proctor, another OSU commit.
“Our guys are going to go compete whoever it is. We don’t back down from anyone, Rodden said. (Proctor) is a really good player. When you go to a dogfight, you want him. He’s got our number right now. We’ll see him in the future. We’ve just got to figure a way to beat him.
“But we’re not going anywhere. People know who we are.”
Rodden had five players on the team — senior first baseman Mason Ledford, sophomore second baseman Maddox Edwards and junior third baseman Tyler Allen were all selected as starters. Jakob Blackwell, a senior, was among the pitching rotation and outfielder Darren Ledford, a freshman, was a reserve pick.
Fort Gibson outfielder Hunter Branch, a junior, was also a starter. Senior Grant Edwards made the pitching rotation and sophomore Wyatt Pierce, who had 44 stolen bases this season, was added as a specialist.
Hilldale freshman catcher Mason Pickering was selected both as the starter at catcher and Newcomer of the Year. He threw out 12 of 31 runners and hit .385 for the Hornets. Joining him as a starter were outfielder Caynen David, a junior, and senior pitcher Kielton Siedlik was part of the pitching rotation.
Haskell pitcher Brannon Westmoreland, a junior, was runner-up for MVP, leading his team to within a win of state. He was 10-0 with an 0.64 ERA and hit .458. Outfielder Lane Mann, another junior, was a reserve Haymaker selected.
Eufaula junior pitcher Luke Adcock made the rotation. His battery mate, senior catcher Jeremy Nelson, was a reserve choice.
Muskogee junior outfielder Jayden Bell rounds out the starters. Also making the team, all as reserves — Warner second baseman Caden Thompson, shortstop Landon Swallow, shortstop Trey Wood of Wagoner and Checotah shortstop Brock Butler. Thompson and Wood are juniors, Swallow and Butler seniors.
Aside from Rouse, other repeat selections were Blackwell, Siedlik, Westmoreland, Grant Edwards, Adcock, Butler, Ledford, Pierce, Swallow and Smith. Last year’s team had just four seniors.
THE TEAM
MVP
Weston Rouse, Fort Gibson, P/1B, Jr.
7-0, 0.43 earned-run average in 49 1/3 innings, 16 bases on balls, 98 strikeouts, .627 WHIP (walks and hits per innings pitched);
Hit .350 in 100 ABs, 12 2Bs, 1 HR, 34 RBIs, .533 OBP, .500 SLUG;
FP .905 in 95 TCs.
Coach
Kevin Rodden, Oktaha
2A finalist, 30-8, 14-6 versus teams above 2A, 4-4 against 6A.
Starters
C Mason Pickering, Hilldale (Newcomer), Fr.
Hit .385 in 91 ABs, 5 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 1 HR, 29 RBIs, .533 OBP, .516 SLUG; FP .961 in 283 TCs, 12 of 31 runners caught stealing; 4 pickoffs.
1B Mason Ledford, Oktaha, Sr.
Hit .385 in 104 ABs, 8 2Bs, 5 HRs, 34 RBIs, .500 OBP, .606 SLUG; .963 in 189 TCs.
2B Maddox Edwards, Oktaha, So.
Hit .343 in 108 ABs, 10 2B, 30 RBIs, .490 OBP, .454 SLUG; FP .959 in 59 TCs.
SS Evan Smith, Hilldale, Sr.
Hit .351 in 115 ABs, 8 2Bs, 2 3Bs, 13 RBIs, .476 OBP, .456 SLUG, 24 SBs; FP .966 in 117 TCs.
3B Tyler Allen, Oktaha, Jr.
Hit .345 in 113 ABs, 10 2Bs, 2 HRs, 33 RBIs, .434 OBP, .487 SLUG; FP
.914 in 70 TCs; also 7-1 as pitcher with 1.80 ERA.
OF Caynen David, Hilldale, Jr.
Hit .397 in 116 ABs, 6 2Bs, 3 3Bs, 17 RBI, .478 OBP, .500 SLUG, FP .947 in 37 TCs.
OF Jayden Bell, Muskogee, Jr.
Hit .370 in 73 ABs, 5 2Bs, .507 OBP, .463 SLUG; FP .951 in 31 TCs.
OF Hunter Branch, Fort Gibson, Jr.
Hit .353 in 85 ABs, 5 2Bs, 2 HRs; FP .971 in 35 TCs.
Pitchers
Brannon Westmoreland, Haskell, Jr.
10-0, 0.64 ERA in 65 1/3 innings, 114 Ks, 12 BBs, 29 Hs; Hit .458 in 83 ABs, 11 2Bs, 6 3Bs, 1 HR, 33 RBIs, .582 OBP, .771 SLUG; FP .979 in 142 TCs.
Luke Adcock, Eufaula, Jr.
7-1 in 51 innings, 2.33 ERA, 33 hits, 24 BBs, 67 Ks; Hit .450 in 109 ABs, 16 2Bs, 4 3Bs, 2 HRs, 38 RBIs, .573 OBP; .725 SLUG, 19 SBs.
Jakob Blackwell, Oktaha, Sr.
6-4, 3.94 ERA, 67 Ks and 16 BBs in 54 2/3 innings.
Kielton Siedlik, Hilldale, Sr.
2.48 ERA in 59 1/3 innings, 7-4, 64 hits, 19 BB, 79 Ks; Hit .275 in 102 ABs, 9 2B, 2 HRs, 29 RBIs, .435 OBP, .422 SLUG; .933 in 105 TCs.
Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson, Sr.
2.06 ERA in 51 innings, 72 Ks; Hit .319 in 94 AB, .362 SLUG.
Reserves
2B Caden Thompson, Warner, Jr.
Hit .492 in 63 ABs, 3 2Bs, 16 RBIs, .475 OBP, .540 SLUG; .913 in 23 TDs.
SS Landon Swallow, Warner, Sr.
Hit .360 in 86 ABs, 11 2Bs, 28 RBIs, FP .902 in 61 TCs.
C Jeremy Nelson, Eufaula, Sr.
Hit .446 in 83 ABs, 8 2Bs, 2 HRs, 21 RBIs, .546 OBP, .614 SLUG; FP .926 in 163 TCs, 9 0f 33 caught stealing.
OF Lane Mann, Haskell, Jr.
Hit .414 in 87 ABs, 6 2Bs, 4 HRs, 41 RBIs, .532 OBP, .621 SLUG, 21 SBs; FP .942 in 69 TCs.
SS Trey Wood, Wagoner, Jr.
Hit .423 in 97 ABs, 13 2Bs, 1 3B, 3 HRs, 22 RBIs, 28 SBs; .FP 907 in 86 TCs.
OF Darren Ledford, Oktaha, Fr.
Hit .417 in 108 AB, 10 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 29 RBIs; .522 OBP, .539 SLUG, .FP.982 in 113 TCs.
IF Brock Butler, Checotah, Sr.
Hit.425 in 80 ABs, 7 2B, 1 3B, 20 RBIs, .545 OBP, .537 SLUG; FP .886 in 79 TCs.
Specialist: Wyatt Pierce, Fort Gibson, So.
44 stolen bases.
