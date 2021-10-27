The first time Fort Gibson lost this year, the season opener against Berryhill, they rebounded well.
After Friday’s 37-24 loss at Broken Bow, the path was different.
Starting with the 3 1/2 hour drive back that night.
“There wasn’t a whole lot of talking coming back. Pretty much unbelievable,” said linebacker Tim Murphy assessing the tone and the feeling after a 17-0 fourth-quarter surge ripped the lead and the game from the Tigers.
“For the most part we’ve put it behind us and focused on this week. We have to keep our heads cool. We were bumping heads defensively thinking different ways. It was a game that we didn’t get along the most. We lost our heads, but we have to come back and get after it this week.
“I feel like we’ve got to give it everything we have every single play or the score won’t turn out the way we want it to be.”
It’s Poteau coming to town on Friday. The three-time district champs with a 26-game district win streak head this way sharing the lead with Broken Bow after the Savages dispatched the Tigers from their spot on the top perch.
The closest anyone in the district has come this season is 30 points — that being Hilldale in week one. The Pirates’ 7-1 overall mark was smudged only by Shiloh Christian out of Arkansas. They come in brandishing Greg Werner’s wing-T offense that is averaging 339.8 yards on the ground per game. Todd Mattox has 1,180 yards and Dax Collins 633 to lead a pack of ball carriers.
“It’s about stopping their running attack. That’s what every coach says, right?” said Tigers head coach Greg Whiteley. “They are who they are.
“You’ll try to keep them off-balance and give them different looks, ones we think we can be successful in. We can’t stay in one defense all night long and let them dial in on you. We’ve got to move around and do some things that hopefully will cause some disruption int heir timing. It’s a timing offense, and they do a good job of it and they’re physical, on both sides of the ball.”
Murphy, with a team-high 67 tackles, knows this is a different style of offense, built more around power than athleticism with a seldom-used but effective scheme.
“Scout team tries its best but it’s not the best look we can get,” he said of the wing Ts and the misdirection off of it. . “We get good preparation from mental reps and off-field stuff, lots of papers, film and such.”
Whitley said the play of the linebacker corps as a whole will be critical to any success of containment Fort Gibson has.
“They have to read their keys and where they need to go. When they get there, they need to disrupt something,” he said. “Poteau will get its yards. We just need to limit the explosive plays.”
If they do that enough, there’s a chance the Tigers could still get a home-field spot in the postseason. Win out, including at home against Hilldale next week, and a Broken Bow win over Poteau would give the Tigers a head-to-head advantage for second.
What the Tigers want to avoid is another late-season fade like the five consecutive losses after a 6-0 start last year.
“I think we’re a whole lot different team than last year.,” Murphy said. “I think we’re more together. We’ve grown close and have worked well together. Last week we just got pounded and let our heads go and that’s when it got out of control.
“We’ll get that together this week. We have to be ready.”
