Bacone College and the Town of Fort Gibson have partnered together to make the Carl Perry Baseball Complex the college's home field for the 2022 season.
Town Administrator Brian DeShazo and Bacone President Dr. Ferlin Clark met Tuesday afternoon to discuss the possibility of the college's use due to a City of Muskogee water project delaying the construction of new fields at Bacone College.
“We appreciate the partnership opportunity with the Fort Gibson community to allow our baseball team to practice and play at the Carl Perry Baseball Complex this coming season while we rebuild our baseball field,” Clark said in a release provided by the school.
The release said the Town of Fort Gibson recently announced it would match a $600,000 federal grant to improve the sports complex and Phase 1 should be complete in time for the Bacone College baseball team's next season.
"The Town of Fort Gibson is excited about this opportunity to partner with Bacone College to assist them and help ensure that they'll have a successful baseball season," DeShazo said in the release.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.