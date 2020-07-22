David Offord, a 2016 member of the Bacone Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2016, died Wednesday in a Tulsa hospital. He was 70.
Offord played basketball at Bacone in 1969-70 and 1970-71, earning Bi-State Conference Player of the Year honors his second season. He had 1,471 career points and averaged 26 points his second season. As a freshman he averaged 20.1 points and was a second team selection.
He initially transferred to Wichita State but instead finished his college career at Southwestern Oklahoma. He was an All-State selection at Tulsa McLain.
Services are pending.
