Bacone College has announced Britanie Wacoche as their new head golf coach as the program begins in the fall.
Wacoche is from Tahlequah where she lettered four years in golf for Sequoyah High School. She earned a volleyball and golf scholarship to Ottawa University where she was named a Daktronics-NAIA Scholar Athlete for 2018-2019, KCAC All-Conference player from 2016-2019, All-KCAC Academic, a 2016 KCAC Women’s Golf Conference Champion, a member of the KCAC Team of Character for years 2015, 2016 and 2018 and named the NAIA Champion of Character for 2019.
She graduated with Honors from Ottawa University and was the assistant volleyball coach for Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College prior to accepting her new position.
The college’s historic Wacoche Hall building is named after her family. Her great grandparents met at Bacone.
