Bacone College announced this week the hire of Mike Gonzales as the school's athletic director and women's basketball coach.
Gonzales comes to Bacone College after two seasons as the head coach at Tohono O’odham Community College in Arizona. He has 15 seasons of head coaching experience combined with NJCAA and high school experience.
Gonzales made his first season with the Jegos a memorable one as he registered the most wins in a single season in program history (13) and had two players make all-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and NJCAA All-Region, the first two in program history to earn the latter.
Prior to that, he coached one season at Sisseton Wahpeton College in South Dakota, where he was 27-2 and won a American Indian Higher Education Consortium national championship. That came off two seasons at Turtle Mountain Community (N.D.) where he won two regular season and one conference tournament championship in the Northern Intercollegiate Athletic Conference.
Bacone is part of the Association of Independent Institutions.
"We are looking forward to coach Gonzales' leadership, both as our athletic director and as our women's coach," said Bacone president Dr. Ferlin Clark. "He has an impressive history over the past 15 years, and we expect he'll utilize that experience to bring us not only a successful women's basketball program, but will also unlock the great potential in all of our athletic programs through his leadership."
Gonzales earned an Associates of Arts Degree from El Paso Community College (2002), Bachelors of Science (Kinesiology) from the University of Texas El Paso (2005), Masters of Sports Science and Recreation from Ohio University (2013).
