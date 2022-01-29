Ruben Little Head led four Warriors with 23 points as Bacone held off Lincoln (Ill.) Christian on Saturday for their second win of the season.
Bacone (2-21) led at the half 46-35.
Taurice Grant had 20 points, Malik Norfleet had 19 and Dean Austin 15. Grant also had 7 assists.
Women: Lincoln Christian 66, Bacone 55
Bacone let a 17-13 first-quarter lead slip away and fell to 1-23.
Malia Jacobs had 14 points, Jayla McIntosh 12 and Madison SInkey and Jerimontie Hester had 11 points each.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.