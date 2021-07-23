Bacone men's basketball will be a courtside guest of Ice Cube during the Big 3 basketball games on Saturday in Las Vegas.
The games begin at noon on CBS. Bacone public information officer Wendy Burton said the team is being flown in to Vegas on the invitation of Ice Cube, the hip hop musician and actor who co-created the Big 3 league, made up of former NBA and international players.
Bacone coach Ruben Little Head said the team will also play some exhibitions while at the tournament, though those are not connected to the Big 3 event.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.