Mike Gonzales has a 180-degree feeling about his new job.
“I was born and raised in a small town,” said Gonzales, hired last week as Bacone College’s athletic director and women’s basketball coach. “I think I’m coming back home.”
A native of Odessa, Texas, Gonzales comes to Bacone College after two seasons as the head coach at Tohono O’odham Community College in Arizona. He has 15 seasons of head coaching experience combined with NJCAA and high school experience.
He inherits an athletic program trying to find its footing after a temporary closure in the spring of 2018 and the end of football, wrestling and rodeo programs. It re-organized that summer and was open again by the fall.
Neither men’s nor women’s soccer won games in either year, and at one point the men’s team reportedly used baseball players for depth. Both teams finished the season with a series of forfeited games. Men’s basketball is 2-50 over two seasons, and the women’s program Gonzales will himself handle is 4-48, but with three wins last season. Baseball was 3-53 over 1 1/2 seasons, the latter stopped by COVID-19 in March, and 3-50 in the same time period and circumstances.
“A lot of it has to do with the mentality of the student-athlete. If they come in thinking ‘hey, we’re beat,’ well, Confucius say be careful what you wish for,” he said with a chuckle.
“Very simple. I think we can be competitive. We’ve got a good group coming in and a good group of returning players.”
Gonzales’ first season at Tohono O’odham led to the most wins in a single season in women’s basketball program history there (13), and he had two players make all-Arizona Community College Athletic Conference and NJCAA All-Region, the first two in program history to earn the latter. He’s coached several conference and national champions, the latter coming at Sisseton Wahpeton College in South Dakota as the American Indian Higher Education Consortium national champs.
So far, Gonzales said, soccer numbers are 30-40 on both sides, with both basketball teams having 20 each. Baseball has 40-50 enrolled for the coming school year, he added.
Roosevelt Peters will coach both soccer teams. Chad Kills Crow men’s basketball and former Muskogee Rougher Tyrell Cummings baseball. The softball job is in the process of being filled, Gonzales said.
With a desire to return to its Native American roots following the 2018 closure, Bacone seeks growth with an Indian enrollment of at least 51 percent while also being culturally diverse. Numbers from Kaila Harjo, Vice President for Student Affairs, anticipate that number to be 67 percent this fall.
Baseball and softball are losing their existing facilities. Muskogee Public Schools purchased that property using bond money approved in a vote last fall for, among other things, a new football stadium and basketball fieldhouse. Gonzales says plans are to build a baseball/softball facility on another area of campus for this spring.
Soccer will still use Love-Hatbox Sports Complex, he said.
Bacone is part of the Association of Independent Institutions, an affiliate group of the NAIA. It became part of that in 2019 when school officials announced the withdrawal from the Sooner Athletic Conference. AIA members are allowed to compete in postseason competition.
Haskell Indian Nations (Lawrence, Kan.), College of the Ozarks (Lookout, Mo.), and Crowley’s Ridge (Paragould, Ark.) are the three closest schools geographically to Bacone, which has continued to play former rivals in the SAC.
“In time, we’d like to look at re-establishing ourselves in the Sooner (conference),” said Gonzales.
Despite COVID-19’s impact on colleges, some of which have canceled fall sports, Gonzales said following a Wednesday executive meeting of affiliate members of the AII that plans are still to proceed as scheduled in all sports.
Gonzales is optimistic about his task.
“Dr. (Ferlin) Clark (campus president) has a great vision, and with the leadership and family he has there — meaning faculty, staff and executive board — I think he’s put together a really nice plan to help Bacone flourish the way he wants it to,” Gonzales said.
“Bacone has a beautiful campus and a history behind it as one of the oldest institutions in Oklahoma. One thing I already love is the family support here, and I know everyone on board wants to build Bacone back to where it once was.”
