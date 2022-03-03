Bacone College has announced the appointment of Tera Jay Cuny-Baker as the school’s new athletic director.
Cuny-Baker, originally from South Dakota, was a four-time American Indian Higher Education Consortium (AIHEC) -American who became the first women’s basketball player to have her jersey retired by Oglala Lakota College after she scored 1,008 career points.
“Coach Cuny-Baker is an outstanding leader,” interim President Dr. Nicky Michael said in a release from the college. “We are incredibly fortunate to have such a passionate, educated and talented person as the new athletic director.”
Cuny-Baker had been a teacher and basketball coach for 10 years after earning her bachelor’s degree at OLC followed by her masters in education. Cuny-Baker is currently working on her dissertation for a doctorate degree. She is a wife and a mother to five children.
Curry-Baker in a statement said she was looking "forward to helping rebuild the athletic program to be more competitive and successful in the CAC conference, while instilling student success and traditional values."
Bacone has competed the last couple seasons in the Continental Athletic Conference, a makeup of 18 NAIA schools not formerly aligned as the Association of Independent Institutions, which was a group of programs not connected with any existing conference in the NAIA.
She is the fourth athletic director since the school reorganized athletics after a temporary closure in the spring of 2018. At that point football, wrestling, volleyball, rodeo and cross country were dropped.
Bacone currently offers men’s and women’s basketball, men’s baseball, women’s softball and men’s and women’s soccer, and added this last year men’s and women’s golf. Future plans are to reinstate volleyball and cross country.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.