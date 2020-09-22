Both Hilldale and Poteau enter Friday’s game with one similarity — opportunistic defenses.
Through a 3-0 start, the Hornets have come up with seven turnovers, turning three of those into scores, while committing just one.
Poteau has come up with four interceptions and three fumbles, though with less success at 1-2, albeit against 5A No. 2 Bishop Kelley and Arkansas 4A No. 2 Shiloh Christian.
Junior cornerback Brayson Lawson has a pick six, sophomore safety Jace Walker had an 80-yard interception return against Checotah and senior linebacker Dylan Walker a 15-yard scoop and score off a fumble recovery. That’s three touchdowns scored for a defense which has allowed just one.
The latter Walker, the older brother of the former, was an escort on the 80-yard interception return.
“Really, we’ve just come together a lot more, studying our plays, making sure we know the coverages we have to get in then just putting it all together and executing it,” he said.
They’ve been, well, like Hornets around a nest.
“That’s the big thing,” said Blevins. “We’re swarming the ball and getting turnovers and once we get one our kids are flying around trying to help each other out getting to the end zone,” he said. “That’s 21 points, or 18 to be precise, and six allowed. Anytime your defense is playing like that you’re in good hands.”
It’s led to a turnover ratio of 7-1, which is also a good thing for the offense. Last year at this point, the defense had eight turnovers, five on fumble recoveries, but the offense had nine turnovers — five interceptions, four fumbles).
Credit that, Blevins said, to the offensive line.
“As I said back in the summer to you, I thought our offensive line is vastly improved,” Blevins said. “We’re not perfect, we’ve missed some plays and not done our job on some plays but overall, we’re much better and a lot more physical.
“Last week we did a good job between the 20s but once we got to the red zone, I didn’t think we did a good job finishing our blocks. So there’s still room for improvement.”
The physicality has shown in the shift of offensive approach. Through three games, the offense has gained 839 yards on the ground, led by Eric Virgil’s 426 yards. Last year at this point, the Hornets’ real estate came 899 yards through the air, and only 372 on the ground. That was at the 2-1 stage of what became a 4-6 season.
So now it’s about successful, ball-control drives that result in points putting pressure on a defense to respond. And, the opposing offense facing a well-rested defense compounds the difficulty in finding a rhythm.
Hilldale was looking forward to putting that fully to the test against the defending champion Pirates this week when the Hornets travel to Costner Stadium. It appears it won’t be the test they were hoping for.
One, the Pirates lost key starters off that title team. Over the last five days, COVID-19 has benched two after testing positive and 20 due to contact tracing.
Being in the wrong position in football has expanded beyond the playing field to where you sit in class.
Blevins says his team can’t have a mental letdown based on who will or will not be in the lineup.
“They’re the state champions. That’s who we want to be, so whoever they line up to play us, they’re going to play hard and they’ll know what they’re doing,” he said. “Greg’s a good coach and he’ll have them ready to play.”
Hilldale has a 48-0 loss in the regular season finale last year on its mind too.
“We didn’t have a good night. They made us look very bad,” Blevins said.
