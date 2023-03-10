Luke Rolland struck out 11 and allowed just two hits over a seven-inning contest as the Connors State Cowboys continued their early spring hot streak with a 10-0 shutout of Rose State on Friday.
The win was the Cowboys’ 15th consecutive as they moved to 21-1 on the year. Rolland is 5-0 with an ERA of 0.28 and 56 strikeouts over 31 1/3 innings.
Brady Cerkownyk was 2-for-3 at the plate, the only multi-hit batsman for Connors. He smacked his 13th home run, a three-run shot to left in the second to make it 6-0. He had four RBIs. Blake Simpson drove in a pair of runs on a single in the sixth.
The Cowboys go to Midwest City for two games with Rose to complete the three-game set, one at noon Saturday and the other a 3:30 p.m. contest Sunday.
