Connors State’s Tanner Almond single to left in the ninth scored Blake Simpson with the go-ahead run and the Cowboys, winning 3-2 in nine innings in the opener, went on to sweep a doubleheader from Murray State on Saturday to go to 4-0 on the year
Connors won the second game 12-1..
Tyler Bates threw his second shutout inning to finish the opener and got the win. Luke Rolland struck out nine over five innings and allowed four hits in a starting role.
The two teams were scoreless through five when Brady Cerkownyk had a two-run home run made it 2-0. Murray tied it in the sixth with a pair off Gavin Alveti.
Rody Garcia and Tyson Fourkiller joined Cerkownyk in the two-hit club.
Cerkownyk drove in two runs on a double in game two. Elijah Alexander had two hits and two RBIs. Matias, Simpson, Luca Boscarino and Almond also had two hits each. Ariel Tejada worked all five innings, allowing three hits. He struck out four.
Connors will go to Poteau on Monday to take on Carl Albert at 1 p.m.
