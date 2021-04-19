Back in action for the first time in a week, Connors State punched the win column, beating Carl Albert 6-1 on Biff Thompson Field at Perry Keith Park on Monday.
The Cowboys moved to 27-14 with their third consecutive win. The other two came in the doubleheader sweep last Monday against Oklahoma Wesleyan.
Peyton McDowall was 4-for-5 on the day, leading the 12-hit Cowboys attack. Kaleb Glass as 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Alan Caretta and Nollan Koon each had two hits.
Aaron Hosak started on the mound and allowed four hits and struck out four over five innings. Brennan Berdon worked two hit less innings and Landon McAllister allowed a run on three hits in two innings.
The Cowboys go to NEO on Thursday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.