Oklahoma State continued its winning ways Tuesday at Hammons Field as the 11th-ranked Cowboys defeated Missouri State, 7-0.
OSU (7-0) tied its best-ever start to a season under head coach Josh Holliday. The Cowboys also won their first seven games to open 2014, Holliday’s second season at the helm.
The Pokes have now won 12 straight games dating back to 2020 when OSU was victorious in its final five games before the season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Justin Campbell struck out a career-high 12 in six innings of work while allowing only two hits and one walk. OSU pitchers finished with 18 punchouts on the day, and the Bears managed just three hits.
Offensively, Christian Encarnacion-Strand, Nolan McLean and Jake Thompson all went deep for OSU, which had 10 hits in the contest. Thompson finished 3-for-4 on the day.
The Cowboys play Grand Canyon in a three-game weekend series starting Friday.
