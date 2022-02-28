While basketball will slow things for some schools, high school baseball’s official start is today.
Here’s some of what to look for:
Familiar road
Oktaha is accustomed to being around the state tournament. They were semifinalists last spring in Class 2A and runner-up this fall in Class A, both losses coming to Silo. The Tigers are again loaded with pitching ace Jakob Blackwell (10-2 in the spring, 0.73 ERA, 96 strikeouts, four walks) back for his senior year. On the other end of the battery is catcher Tucker Christian (.377, 50 RBIs with 19 two-out RBI hits). Outfielders Mason Ledford hit .367 with 39 RBIs and James Wilson .363 with a perfect 1.000 fielding percentage. All these are part of a senior foundation who were All-Phoenix selections in 2021. The other, infielder Hunter Dearman and Brody Surmont, are junior who hit .360 and .391 with a combined 23 doubles.
Score to settle
A controversial call on an what appeared to be a game-ending double play kept Fort Gibson (33-4) from a Class 4A championship appearance last season against Verdigris. It was the first state trip for the Tigers in 10 seasons, and it’s bound to be two in a row, with fire in their bellies.
Weston Rouse, the All-Phoenix MVP, brings MLB draft capability to the mound. The junior has committed to Oklahoma State coming off a 9-1 record with 88 strikeouts in 54 innings and an 0.91 ERA. He also hit .371 and stole 11 bases with 36 RBIs.
Look for a big year from infielder Grant Edwards, who hit .404 and stole 40 bases as a sophomore. Much of the Tigers’ success offensively came from aggressive baserunning. Outfielder Wyatt Pierce, like Edwards an All-Phoenix selection, had 37 stolen bases while hitting at a .366 clip. This is a team with everyone back.
Hornet combo
Evan Smith (.393, 34 RBIs, 20 stolen bases) skipped basketball to focus on baseball in his senior season this year. He was All-Phoenix in both and has signed with Seminole State. The shortstop will be key to Hilldale’s hopes, as will senior pitcher Kielton Siedlik, 9-2 last year with a 2.08 ERA and 91 strikeouts. Hilldale was 25-9 but was eliminated two games shy of a state berth.
New boss at Muskogee
John Singler, himself a one-time Muskogee standout, takes over a team he truly wants to sell to the community as he himself has long been invested. And he knows it will take patience and a long-term vision. But that’s not to say that this year can’t or won’t improve on a 2-16 mark of 2021. Gio Zapata hit .345 and has versatility at pitcher, catcher and third base. Jayden Bell has star potential. Hie hit .382 in 55 at-bats and also was .944 in 36 outfield chances.
Trending up?
Warner has senior infielder Landon Swallow (.512), sophomore catcher Jace Jackson (.444) and versatile Wyatt Hamilton (3.85 ERA with 79 strikeouts), all back from a 21-8 team. Jackson was All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year. The Eagles were upended in districts and will have a sour taste for atonement on a longer playoff run this spring.
Sleeper?
Haskell was 15-10 and made the 2A regional semifinals. The core of that team is back in Fernando Gonzales at shortstop (.486 and Brannon Westmoreland, a pitcher/shortstop who hit .379 and had a 0.47 ERA with a 6-1 record. Haskell should have more depth this year than the nine-man army they went to battle with a year ago.
Some other players to watch for:
Luke Adcock, SS, Eufaula, Jr.: He was a pretty good quarterback this past fall, reaching the semifinals with the Ironheads. He’s long been considered a better baseball player. He hit .429 with 10 doubles for a team that was 16-12 and lost some key starters.
Josiah Ostrowski, P, Eufaula, Sr.: He was 7-1 with a 1.42 ERA with 56 strikeouts in 36.1 innings.
Gabe Rodriguez, OF, Wagoner: A three-sport athlete (football, baseball, wrestling) who hit .398 and stole 21 bases. He worked on the mound in relief duty on a team that returns four starters off a 17-16 year.
Brandon Welch, 1B/OF, Porter, Jr.: A solid offensive player. Hit .427 and hit 10 home runs with 48 RBIs while also stealing 26 bases. The Pirates, who’ve been 2A, drop to Class A this year off a 23-17 year.
Mason Plunk, P/SS, Porter, Jr.: Hit .351 with 26 stolen bases. On the mound, had a 1.86 ERA.
Brock Butler, 3B/DH, Checotah, Sr.: Hit .500 with 13 doubles and 19 stolen bases.
