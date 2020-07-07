Two streaks will continue after the Heartland All-Star Classic baseball tourney wraps up today.
It’ll mark the third consecutive year with no champion. Two consecutive years of rain halted the event, based out of Connors State College. This year, although some rain delayed action at Stigler, the culprit is COVID-19 and a tighter schedule to get the summer’s three of the four main events in at Connors.
Heartland Softball Classic was not played there this year. The first of two Connors State showcases was last month and the second of those, the Rusty Fulps Memorial Classic, goes Thursday-Sunday.
The Heartland All-Star Classic is for high school players with college aspirations from the region. The players are dispersed to 16 coaches whose teams are identified only by uniform color.
Navy, coached by Jared Webster, had won six consecutive Heartlands before nature registered back-to-back knockouts in 2018 and 2019. In what might have been the de facto championship, Navy beat Red 5-0. Navy and Doug Merrie’s Red team had met in the last three title games (2015, 2016, 2017), all Navy wins.
And this one was more of the same. Ponca City’s Aaron Hosack struck out 17 in going the distance over seven innings. His smudges were a walk and a weak infield hit. Muskogee’s Pryce Jackson, pitching for the Red, had a shutout through four, gave up an RBI double in the fifth then was relieved early in a four-run sixth.
“Good kid,” said Webster of Hosack, who is Connors State bound. “He was my bat boy when Navy won this in 2012.”
That strikeout total matched Wagoner ex Justin Ferrell's count in the 2012 final. Hosack's brother Ricky beat Red in the semifinals that year.
Tuesday’s games extended past midnight due to schedule adjustments caused by the early rain in Stigler.
Wednesday’s begins at 9 a.m. at Connors, Warner High and Stigler High and will conclude with Navy and Carolina Blue at 7 p.m.
The Fourth Annual Rusty Fulps Classic, named after the longtime American Legion coach of the Three Rivers Bandits, will be played at Connors State, Warner, NSU and Stigler. The Bandits, defending American Legion champs with area players from Oktaha and Warner, are in it as well as the Oklahoma Rays 18-under and 16-under. The Rays are a group of select baseball (and softball) teams directed by Muskogee baseball coach Johnny Hutchens.
Warner also has a local team in the event, which has teams from around the state as well as Arkansas.
Complete schedules, barring rain, are at MuskogeePhoenix.com/sports.
