Three Rivers Bandits were stymied in their worst offensive showing of the summer Thursday as the Fort Smith Sportsman blanked the defending American Legion state champs, 4-0, at Connors State’s Perry Keith Field in first-day action of the Rusty Fulps Memorial tournament.
The tourney, named after the Bandits’ longtime coach who died in 2017, is off to a bumpy start for his former squad. It’s the first time the Bandits (21-5) have been shut out since a 7-0 loss to Sportsman in the second game of the season on June 2. The Bandits, who have played Sportsman more than any other squad so far, is 4-3 for the season against the Arkansas counterparts.
Harley Shaffer of Oktaha had one of the two hits, a leadoff single to center in the second. The other by Kiefer Massey, a two-out single in the fifth.
Warner ex Carson Foreman allowed just four hits, a walk and struck out four. Two of his four runs were unearned.
Three Rivers faces Perfect Timing Blue at 11:15 a.m. and Combat Elite at 3:45 p.m., both on Friday and both at Northeastern State, where action on Thursday was rained out.
