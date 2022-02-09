The changes brought on by the pandemic that changed the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association’s basketball tournament scheduling for classes 4A through B will now be permanent after the association approved those measures.
For the A and B state tournaments, played on the same week, there will be six games from Tuesday to Friday and all four championship games will be Saturday at State Fair Arena, extending the tournament from March 1-5.
The following week (March 8-12) for 4A to 2A, there will be six games each day with subsites at Yukon and Oklahoma City University being used for some quarterfinal and semifinal games.
All six title games, as customary, will be Saturday at State Fair Arena.
Scott Lowe, whose Fort Gibson girls program has made 17 consecutive trips including the adjusted map from a year ago, said he hasn’t given it much thought.
“We are only concerned about getting there. We’ll worry about the format later,” he said with a laugh.
Lowe saw one issue outside of the realm of his team — the problem of short staffs finding a way to cover an event extended by two days.
“I’m sure from your perspective, it’s less than ideal,” he said. “It certainly gives teams more of a chance to play at the Fairgrounds.
“I think it just depends on the group you have. We stayed up there the whole week. I think that has the potential to be very tiring on everyone, but it worked out well last year. Our kids seemed to balance everything well.”
The 5A and 6A tournaments will remain three days. The semifinals and finals will be at Lloyd Noble Center in Norman and subsites for quarterfinals will be at Carl Albert, Noble and Norman North in addition to the home of OU basketball.
