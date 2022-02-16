The small schools began basketball districts last week, now head to regionals.
Classes 2A through 4A tip off districts this week, then next week head to regionals, which is where 6A squads will start.
Here’s a breakdown ranking what seems to be the top threats from the area. For a schedule of games Thursday and Friday, see below.
Boys
1. Fort Gibson — The Tigers (19-3) are riding a 14-game win streak and after losing a 9-point lead in the final three minutes against Bishop Kelley in early January, have turned that trick against four opponents down the stretch, the most impressive a 20-point rally against Wagoner. Balanced scoring with three in double figures (Jaxon Blunt 16.1, Blane Scott 11.1, Seth Rowan 10.1) gives Todd Dickerson his best shot since becoming head coach to get a team to state. And they may sneak up on someone since the state has kept them in the lower quadrant of the top 20. The sneak will have to come early. They’ll likely get a 17-win Perkins in the regional semifinals at Perkins, then up next would likely be No. 4 Crossings Christian at Perkins in the regional finals. Get through that and it’s back near home at Checotah in the area tournament.
2. Porter — Don’t look past Porter (19-3), who can dominate the paint with 6-5 KeJuan Reynolds, a double-double guy. A road game at Red Oak in the semifinals and then No. 8 Rattan could be next. Not a bad road.
3. Muskogee — Do not be deceived. With one regular season game left, at 6-10 Muskogee has had 11 games decided by 10 points or less, are 1-3 in overtime games with the losses against 6A top fives Tulsa Washington and Putnam West and 5A state contender Midwest City, they’re that close.
Sparked by reigning All-Phoenix MVP JaVontae Campbell, averaging 23.4 points and 4.6 assists, MHS opens the postseason against Union at Jenks. They beat the Redhawks by nine on Jan. 28. They’ve given Jenks a run twice and the Trojans are a potential regional finals team. This is not a team any of the highly touted 6A favorites wants to see. Muskogee can make a run with significant contributors around Campbell.
4. Okay — The Mustangs are 18-6 and have won six in a row after losing back-to-back games against 4A teams in the Old Fort Classic. It’s a young team with no seniors that just keeps finding ways to knock off teams that were considered better. Riverfield is one spot above them at 15 in the rankings. Vanoss at No. 3 will be a regional final foe.
5. Hilldale — Ty O’Neal averages 17 points, Brayson Lawson 16 and Logan Harper 11, part of a cast of contributors who can double-digit any night. When the Hornets (15-6) are working on all cylinders, they can play with the best. When not, they won’t. Yet all season they’ve been stuck in the bottom part of the top 20 in 4A — perfect position for a sleeper. Beat McLain on Friday and its Verdigris there first then likely Stilwell as a regional finals foe. Victory Christian and Holland Hall are also in the area, which will wrap at Sapulpa.
6. Eufaula — At 15-5 the Ironheads started in the top 10 in 3A and have slipped out. If Alex Parrish’s ankle allows him to play, they can be dangerous and a threat to return to the 3A state tournament. No. 7 Roland is up past districts at Kellyville.
7. Midway — If the Chargers have been ignored at 18-5, Glencoe at No. 4, and No. 19 Earlsboro wait in line for Geral and Gervon Washington, a 1-2 sibling scoring threat.
Girls
1. Fort Gibson — At 3-2 early, it didn’t look like the Lady Tigers were in synch. They weren’t. They had just one starter back and their coach was still undergoing cancer treatment. Since his return, they’re 14-2 and have an eight-game win streak. They’ll have to go through Perkins in another shift west in regionals, but look a bit further in a return to Checotah for area and there’s Classen SAS — the team they knocked off in last year’s quarterfinals as a heavily-favored state championship team.
2. Warner — The Lady Eagles up-tempo style is different than in years past but maturing and at 15-5, are a legitimate state threat. Fairland at 20-1 is on a regional bulls-eye.
3. Webbers Falls — So what have the Lady Warriors have to do to get attention in Class A after being major contenders in B the past three years? They’re unbeaten, one of just two in the class but at 15 while Hydro-Eakly is No. 1. Regionals consist of Red Oak first then either Wright City or No. 6 Strother as a regional finals foe. As All-Phoenix MVP Samantha Shanks goes, so will the Lady Warriors.
4. Oktaha — The Lady Tigers are 14-6 but are 1-3 against teams ranked in the top 10, but 6-1 against 2A teams. Sophomore Ava Scott is the team’s scoring leader but there’s balance.
5. Porter — If there’s a team to watch coming out of the consolation bracket in Class A, it’s the Lady Pirates, who lost by three to Webbers. Charmayne Marshall and Raylee Allison lead the way here.
And who beyond these might surprise? Time will tell.
