College men
TULSA 65, HOUSTON 64 — Brandon Rachal sank two free throws with no time left on the clock to lift the Golden Hurricane to the win over the Cougars. Rachal was the only player for TU (5-3, 2-1 AAC) in double figures, finishing with a game-high 22 points.
College women
OU 107, Arkansas-Pine Bluff 64 — Gabby Gregory and Taylor Robertson led five Sooners with double figures as OU closed out its 2020 calendar-year schedule. Gregory and Robertson scored 23 points each for the Sooners (3-4) while Madi Williams had 19, Skylar Vann finished with 14 and Nevaeh Tot scored 12 points. Oklahoma plays Kansas State at 7 p.m. Saturday.
